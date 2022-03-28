Flightless Bird painting solution - Elden Ring Here's the solution and location for Elden Ring's Flightless Bird painting.

In addition to some tough foes, Elden Ring also features a plethora of puzzles for players to solve, with the promise of some sweet rewards. This includes the paintings, which task the player with finding a location from a painting within The Lands Between. Here, we’re going to take a look at the Flightless Bird painting and find its solution.

The smaller white circle is where you can enter the building to get the Flightless Bird painting.

The first step is to find and acquire the Flightless Bird painting from the Fortified Manor. This is in the Leyndell Capital, in the west. To access this building, progress to the roots of the tree that lead you up higher into the capital. There will be a whole lot of sand that will grant you access to the Manor.

The solution area for the Flightless Bird painting in Elden Ring.

The Flightless Bird painting depicts the Erdtree shining brightly behind massive castle walls. This area in the painting is located just east of Dominula, Windmill Village. You’ll see a spirit of the painter, as well as its subject - the Erdtree shining brightly behind the massive Outer Wall. This is the solution to The Flightless Bird painting.

Head east of Dominula, Windmill Village and to a small cliff facing the Erdtree.

The reward for solving the Flightless Bird painting is the Fire’s Deadly Sin spell, which players can add to their arsenal. You will see it laying on the ground, glowing purple as rare items do. Whether your build is fully magic-based, or if you use it as a compliment to your physical attacks, Fire’s Deadly Sin is a solid spell to have in your repertoire. For those that don’t use magic at all… at least you can cross this puzzle off your checklist!

Keep in mind that you must acquire the Flightless Bird painting from the Fortified Manor in order to complete the puzzle. Skipping the Fortified Manor and going straight to the solution spot will not yield the reward.

That’s how you can solve the Flightless Bird painting in Elden Ring, as well as its reward. It’s just one out of a series of painting-related puzzles that players can solve throughout The Lands Between. If you’re spending a lot of time in Elden Ring and could use a hand along the way, Shacknews has a library of helpful guides for you to check out.