How to respec your stats - Elden Ring

FromSoftware’s Elden Ring sees players going against a wide array of deadly foes that come in all shapes and colors. With that, players have some extensive customization options when it comes to building their own character. However, at some point during the journey, players may realize that they aren’t satisfied with how they’ve allocated their stat points and may want to move in a different direction. Luckily, Elden Ring allows you to respec your stats, and we’re going to show you how to do it.

Warning: light spoilers for Elden Ring ahead

To respec your stats in Elden Ring, you will first need to defeat Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon at Raya Lucaria Academy. Once defeated, players can speak to Rennala in order to respec their stats. Talk to her and select the “Rebirth” option. This will allow you to respec your stats.

This will put you at the level-up screen, but your level will be set back to what it was when you started the game. From here, you can apply all of your earned levels however you want. In order to respec your stats, you’ll need a Larval Tear. There are several found around the map, but there is not an unlimited supply. Because of that, we recommend that you make sure you’re confident in your choice to respec your stats. The closest Larval Tear to this location is at Agheel Lake South, where a standard enemy will transform into a bear once attacked. It will drop a Larval Tear once defeated.

Now that you know how to respec your stats in elden Ring, you're able to retool your build to fit a fresh play style.