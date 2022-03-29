New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Resurrection painting solution - Elden Ring

Here is the solution to the Resurrection painting in Elden Ring.
Donovan Erskine
1

Elden Ring’s open-world features seemingly endless wonders for players to discover. This includes an array of puzzles, such as the various paintings scattered around the map. If you’ve stumbled upon the Resurrection painting and don’t know where to go, we can help you out. Let’s find the Resurrection painting solution in Elden Ring.

Resurrection painting solution - Elden Ring

The Resurrection painting can be found at the Artist's Shack near Liurnia Lake.
The Resurrection painting can be found at the Artist's Shack near Liurnia Lake.

To begin the Resurrection painting, you’ll need to acquire the painting itself, which can be found inside of the Artist’s Shack, located east of Liurnia Lake. You have to grab the painting from here in order to complete the rest of the puzzle.

The map location for the Resurrection painting solution in Elden Ring
The map location for the Resurrection painting solution in Elden Ring

The painting depicts a graveyard positioned on the edge of a cliff, with Raya Lucaria Academy visible in the distance. This graveyard is just east of Caria Manor. You’ll see a spectral form of the artist sitting down, which will then fade away. Once he disappears, a rare item will appear on the ground.

Your reward for completing the Resurrection painting puzzle is the Juvenile Scholar Robe, the Juvenile Scholar Cap, and a Larval Tear. The Juvenile Scholar gear will provide increased protection against magic and elemental attacks, but won’t do much to negate physical attacks. The Larval Tear can be used to respec your stats at Raya Lucaria Academy.

Here's where you can claim your reward for the Resurrection painting in Elden Ring.
Here's where you can claim your reward for the Resurrection painting in Elden Ring.

Remember that you need to complete the first step and grab the painting from the Artist’s Shack in order to properly complete the puzzle. Skipping straight to the solution will not work.

That’s how to solve the Resurrection painting in Elden Ring. It’s just one of such puzzles found in the game, which includes the Flightless Bird, Redmane, and Sorcerer paintings. If you’re looking for some more assistance in Elden Ring, make sure to bookmark Shacknews’ Elden Ring strategy guide for everything you need to know about The Lands Between.

