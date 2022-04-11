Larval Tear locations - Elden Ring Here's where you can get your hands on some Larval Tears in Elden Ring.

In Elden Ring, building a character that best fits your playstyle is key to defining your experience in The Lands Between. Where you decide to allocate your Runes is the single most important decision that you’ll make in the entire game. Luckily, Elden Ring provides players a way to respec their stats with a special item called the Larval Tear. Let’s look at where you can find Larval Tears in Elden Ring.

In order to use Larval Tears, you will need to have defeated Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon. For more on that front, we can guide you on how to respec your stats in Elden Ring.

Here are several Larval Tears that can be obtained in Elden Ring. There are several scattered throughout the world, and some are much easier to get than others.

Limgrave Larval Tears

A Larval Tear can be found in Limgrave south of the WaypointRuins Cellar Site of Grace. A skeletal enemy can be found on a cliff. Upon attacking it, the enemy will transform into a massive bear. Defeating it will reward players with a Larval Tear.

Liurnia of the Lakes Larval Tears

A Larval Tear can be found in the graveyard at Village of the Albinaurics, located southwest of the Folly on the Lake Site of Grace.

There is a large lobster north of the Folly on the Lake Site of Grace that is actually a Grafted Scion in disguise. Killing it will reward players with a Larval Tear.

A Larval Tear can be purchased from Pidia, Carian Servant at Caria Manor for 3000 Runes after defeating Royal Knight Loretta. This is a one-time purchase.

Caelid Larval Tears

One of the enemies at the graveyard in southwest Caelid will transform into a Giant and will drop a Larval Tear upon defeating.

Altus Plateau Larval Tears

The ruins on the cliff east of the minor Erdtree have an undead enemy cowering in a corner who will transform into a Lion Guardian after being attacked. Defeating it will reward players with a Larval Tear.

Those are all the Larval Tears that we can confirm the location of in Elden Ring. Be sure to check out our Elden Ring strategy guide and bookmark this article as we’ll be updating it as we discover more Larval Tear locations.