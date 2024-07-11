Where to find the Golden Braid Talisman - Elden Ring Track down the location of the Golden Braid Talisman in the Realm of Shadow and boost your Holy damage negation.

There are a lot of Talismans in Elden Ring and the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion introduces a powerful new addition: The Golden Braid. This Talisman boosts your Holy defenses, making it a staple in any builds looking to avoid taking excessive Holy damage. Especially for those players facing that particular boss. You know the one I’m talking about. Here’s where to find the Golden Braid.

Where to find the Golden Braid Talisman

The Golden Braid Talisman is found in the Hinterland region of the Realm of Shadow. This is the northeast section of the map, the area that leads to the northern Finger Ruins. To reach it, you will need to find the O Mother gesture and use it at the statue of Marika right before the Commander Gaius fight to the north of Shadow Keep.



After you gain access to the Hinterlands, travel along the southern side and go up the hill toward the old shaman village. Along the southern edge near the cliff is a statue tucked into the trunk of a tree. Pick up the item to receive the Golden Braid.



The Golden Braid is an extremely valuable Talisman as it boosts Holy damage negation by 22 percent. This might as well be a requirement for the final boss in the expansion, given they deal a whole lot of Holy damage and unless you’ve mastered dodging the attacks, you’re going to get hit. Speaking of which, check out our guide on beating the final boss in the Shadow of the Erdtree to learn how to dodge their attacks!

