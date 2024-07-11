New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Where to find the Golden Braid Talisman - Elden Ring

Track down the location of the Golden Braid Talisman in the Realm of Shadow and boost your Holy damage negation.
There are a lot of Talismans in Elden Ring and the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion introduces a powerful new addition: The Golden Braid. This Talisman boosts your Holy defenses, making it a staple in any builds looking to avoid taking excessive Holy damage. Especially for those players facing that particular boss. You know the one I’m talking about. Here’s where to find the Golden Braid.

Where to find the Golden Braid Talisman

The Golden Braid Talisman is found in the Hinterland region of the Realm of Shadow. This is the northeast section of the map, the area that leads to the northern Finger Ruins. To reach it, you will need to find the O Mother gesture and use it at the statue of Marika right before the Commander Gaius fight to the north of Shadow Keep.


Source: Shacknews

After you gain access to the Hinterlands, travel along the southern side and go up the hill toward the old shaman village. Along the southern edge near the cliff is a statue tucked into the trunk of a tree. Pick up the item to receive the Golden Braid.

The player picks up the Golden Braid Talisman

Source: Shacknews

The Golden Braid is an extremely valuable Talisman as it boosts Holy damage negation by 22 percent. This might as well be a requirement for the final boss in the expansion, given they deal a whole lot of Holy damage and unless you’ve mastered dodging the attacks, you’re going to get hit. Speaking of which, check out our guide on beating the final boss in the Shadow of the Erdtree to learn how to dodge their attacks!

With the Golden Braid in your pocket, take a moment to look over our Elden Ring Strategy Guide for more tips on how to acquire everything in the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

