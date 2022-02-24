How to summon Spirit Ashes - Elden Ring Unlock the ability to summon Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring for a bit of extra help during boss fights.

Spirit Ashes are a new type of summonable ally in Elden Ring. These spirits will aid the player in battle, much like an NPC summon. However, these are typically creatures or trash mobs as opposed to human characters, meaning they’re a bit weaker but they’re still useful. When you first start Elden Ring, it won’t be immediately obvious how to summon Spirit Ashes, so we’re here to help.

How to summon Spirit Ashes

It’s quite likely you’ll acquire a Spirit Ash before you actually have the ability to summon Spirits in Elden Ring. In order to summon Spirit Ashes, you must have the Spirit Calling Bell. This item is given to you by Renna the Witch at the Church of Elleh after you unlock Torrent, the spectral steed.

Talk to Renna and when she asks you a question, respond with the answer, “I can call the spectral steed”. At this point, she will hand over the Spirit Calling Bell. This is an item that summons any Spirit Ashes you might have. You do not need to equip the bell to summon a spirit.

No need to equip the Spirit Calling Bell, just use the spirit from your quick item bar.

The only other limitation is that you can only summon Spirit Ashes in specific areas. This includes boss fight arenas, enemy encampments, and other enemy-heavy locations. Look for little obelisks on the ground – these indicate an area where you can summon a spirit. Alternatively, if the Spirit Ash is in your quick item it will glow white when it can be summoned or be crossed out and faded when unavailable.

It’s definitely worth taking the time to unlock the ability to summon Spirit Ashes. Though not as powerful as character summons, they will at least provide extra damage and a distraction for bosses and enemies. You can find more helpful guides over on our Elden Ring page, including how to level up and how to upgrade your Sacred Flask.