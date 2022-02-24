New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

How to summon Spirit Ashes - Elden Ring

Unlock the ability to summon Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring for a bit of extra help during boss fights.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Spirit Ashes are a new type of summonable ally in Elden Ring. These spirits will aid the player in battle, much like an NPC summon. However, these are typically creatures or trash mobs as opposed to human characters, meaning they’re a bit weaker but they’re still useful. When you first start Elden Ring, it won’t be immediately obvious how to summon Spirit Ashes, so we’re here to help.

How to summon Spirit Ashes

elden ring summon spirit ashes

It’s quite likely you’ll acquire a Spirit Ash before you actually have the ability to summon Spirits in Elden Ring. In order to summon Spirit Ashes, you must have the Spirit Calling Bell. This item is given to you by Renna the Witch at the Church of Elleh after you unlock Torrent, the spectral steed.

elden ring i can call the spectral steed

Talk to Renna and when she asks you a question, respond with the answer, “I can call the spectral steed”. At this point, she will hand over the Spirit Calling Bell. This is an item that summons any Spirit Ashes you might have. You do not need to equip the bell to summon a spirit.

elden ring summon spirits with spirit calling bell
No need to equip the Spirit Calling Bell, just use the spirit from your quick item bar.

The only other limitation is that you can only summon Spirit Ashes in specific areas. This includes boss fight arenas, enemy encampments, and other enemy-heavy locations. Look for little obelisks on the ground – these indicate an area where you can summon a spirit. Alternatively, if the Spirit Ash is in your quick item it will glow white when it can be summoned or be crossed out and faded when unavailable.

It’s definitely worth taking the time to unlock the ability to summon Spirit Ashes. Though not as powerful as character summons, they will at least provide extra damage and a distraction for bosses and enemies. You can find more helpful guides over on our Elden Ring page, including how to level up and how to upgrade your Sacred Flask.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola