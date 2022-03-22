How to get the Lantern - Elden Ring Here's how to get the lantern and what it does in Elden Ring.

As players spend time with Elden Ring, they’ll be looking for every single item and resource to aid them in their journey through The Lands Between. This includes items that provide convenience, such as the Lantern, which can help illuminate the darkest areas. If you’re looking to add one to your inventory, we can show you where to find the Lantern in Elden Ring.

Players can acquire a Lantern in two places in Elden Ring. It can be purchased from the Isolated Merchant in the Weeping Peninsula, as well as the Nomadic Merchant in Liurnia of the Lakes. Both merchants sell the Lantern for 1,800 Runes. It’s a pretty cheap price, especially once you’ve sunk several hours into the game, and both merchants are accessible pretty early on, so it shouldn’t be hard to get your hands on a Lantern.

The Lantern is similar to the torch in the sense that it illuminates the surrounding area, helping you better navigate caves and dungeons. Where the Lantern excels over a torch is the fact that it does not need to be held, allowing you to dual-wield weapons or hold one with two hands. By using the Lantern from your inventory, you can simply attach it to your waist. We recommend assigning the Lantern to one of your quick access slots so that you can get to it in a hurry. It won’t disappear from your inventory, but you will frequently need to re-equip it.

That's how you can get your hands on a Lantern in Elden Ring. It's a necessary tool to have on your adventure, and you don't have to go that far out of your way to get one.