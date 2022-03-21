What are Golden Runes - Elden Ring Here's what Golden Runes are and how they work in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring is filled with mysterious locations to explore and interesting items to discover. One such item is the Golden Rune, which players will likely amass during their travels. However, there can be a bit of confusion as to what Golden Runes are and when you can use them.

Golden Runes are consumable items that provide players with a sum of Runes when consumed. They’re found all across The Lands Between, including Dungeons and drops from random enemies. There are different tiers of Golden Runes, each awarding players a different amount of Runes. Here are all of the Golden Runes in Elden Ring and their respective Rune payouts.

Golden Rune [1] - 200 Runes

Golden Rune [2] - 400 Runes

Golden Rune [3] - 800 Runes

Golden Rune [4] - 1,200 Runes

Golden Rune [5] - 1,600 Runes

Golden Rune [6] - 2,000 Runes

Golden Rune [7] - 2,500 Runes

Golden Rune [8] - 3,000 Runes

Golden Rune [9] - 3,800 Runes

Golden Rune [10] - 5,000 Runes

Golden Rune [11] - 6,200 Runes

Golden Rune [12] - 7,500 Runes

Hero’s Rune [1] - 15,000 Runes

Hero’s Rune [2] - 20,000 Runes

Hero’s Rune [3] - 25,000 Runes

Hero’s Rune [4] - 30,000 Runes

Hero’s Rune [5] - 35,000 Runes

Lord’s Rune - 50,000 Runes

When to use Elden Runes

Golden Runes are excellent when you’re looking to quickly level up or purchase items from a merchant. Simply opening them from the inventory and selecting “use” will consume the Golden Rune, awarding you the Runes. Alternatively, you can just sell them to a merchant for the same number of Runes.

We recommend that you consume Golden Runes immediately before spending them, as it’s not necessary to risk dying and potentially losing the Runes. Golden Rune items will stick around in your inventory and won’t vanish when you die.

That’s what Golden Runes are and how they work in Elden Ring. If you’ve been enjoying FromSoftware’s latest release and would like a hand along the way, visit Shacknews’ Elden Ring topic page.