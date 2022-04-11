How to jump on the Walking Mausoleum in Liurnia of the Lakes - Elden Ring The easiest way to access the Walking Mausoleum in Liurnia of the Lakes in Elden Ring.

Walking Mausoleums are all over Elden Ring, and most are easy to get on and open up. For most players, the Walking Mausoleum in Liurnia of the Lakes is going to be a different story. The Mausoleum in Liurnia of the Lakes has no skulls on its feet and no obvious way to access the upper level. The good news is that unlocking and opening up this Mausoleum is easier than you might think.

Walking Mausoleum – Liurnia of the Lakes

Use the Spiritspring (marked with a circle) and go along the cliff to the arrow. Drop down the gravestones and wait for the Mausoleum.

Unlike other the others, the Walking Mausoleum in Liurnia of the Lakes has its skulls on its upper level. This means you cannot make it stop walking by knocking skulls off its ankles. Instead, you must actually get onto the Mausoleum before it settles to the ground. Doing this requires using the gravestones sticking out of the cliff.

The Spiritspring is right near the Walking Mausoleum will help you get on top of it.

Begin by using the Spiritspring jump that is along the northeast side of the cliff near the Mausoleum in Liurnia of the Lakes. This requires unlocking Torrent, which you should have done by this point. Using this gust of wind will take you to the top of the cliffs. Head east along the cliffs to the gravestones and drop down using the gravestones as platforms. Your goal is to be on roughly the third gravestone from the ground.

The Mausoleum will walk right up to the gravestone. There is no need for tricky double-jumps or trying to angle the Spiritspring.

All you need to do is wait for the Walking Mausoleum to walk right up to you. It will come within jumping distance of the platform you’re standing on. If you’re uncertain about the distance, use Torrent to double-jump over.

There is absolutely no need to double-jump from the top of the cliff or try and use the Spiritspring jump to reach the top of the Mausoleum. The building will get close enough to easily reach with a simple jump – nothing tricky necessary.

When you get on the Mausoleum, start smashing the skulls. Alternatively, you can shoot the skulls with a bow and arrow from the cliff.

When you do get on top of the Walking Mausoleum, you just need to smash a few of the white skulls to get it to lie down on the ground. At this point, you can head inside and duplicate any of the Remembrances you want.

Another strategy you might like to try if you can’t make the jump is to use ranged attacks to hit the skulls. Stand on the gravestones and use a bow to shoot the skulls and crystals. The Mausoleum will kneel down without you even needing to get on it.

Now that you know how to access the Walking Mausoleum in Liurnia of the Lakes, you can focus on other important things, like completing Ranni’s questline, respecing your stats, and even solving the painting puzzles which you can find the solutions to over on our Elden Ring strategy guide.