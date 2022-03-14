Does Elden Ring have cross-play? Here's what we know about cross-play in Elden Ring.

In true Soulsborne fashion, Elden Ring throws a barrage of incredibly tough challenges at players, forcing them to be at their very best in order to succeed. Luckily, the game does let you call on other players, including friends, to aid them in battle. With that in mind, it’s important to know whether or not you’re able to play with players on other consoles.

Does Elden Ring have cross-play?

Though you can reach across worlds to call on players from other worlds, you can’t summon people from different platforms into The Lands Between. That is to say, Elden Ring does not feature cross-play compatibility. If you’re on Xbox, you’ll have to stick with Xbox players. The same applies to PlayStation and PC.

However, Elden Ring does support cross-gen support. This allows Xbox One players to play with Xbox Series X/S players, and those on PS4 to play with those on PS5. While it’s not cross-play in the traditional sense, it’s a means to play with friends that aren’t on the exact same system.

For those holding out hope that cross-play will soon make its way to Elden Ring, developer FromSoftware has said nothing about the idea. That said, it’s not completely out of the realm of possibility that it could pop up somewhere down the road in a patch or content update.

Though Elden Ring is primarily a solo experience, players have the ability to summon friends and other players to help them beat bosses. It also works as a PvP mechanic, as you can invade (or be invaded by) other players. Unfortunately, that capability is restricted to those on the same platform family as you. If you’re diving into Elden Ring and would like some more assistance along the way, Shacknews is your place.