How to use Revered Spirit Ash - Elden Ring

Figuring out how to use Revered Spirit Ash in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is essential if you want to stand a chance in some of the expansion’s toughest battles. While Revered Spirit Ash levels have nothing to do with your character level and power, they are tied to something just as important: your spirit summons.



Elden Ring: How to use Revered Spirit Ash

Revered Spirit Ash might make its home in your inventory with upgrade items like Smithing Stones, but there’s no NPC who can help you use them. The only way to use Revered Spirit Ash is at a Site of Grace, the same as if you were going to level up with Runes or use Scadutree Fragments. Rest at a Site of Grace in the Land of Shadow, and select “Realm of Shadow Blessing.”

Like with your Scadutree Blessing, you can’t get any benefit from Revered Spirit Ash outside The Land of Shadow. It’s a DLC-exclusive buff.

From this menu, you can choose to increase your Scadutree Blessing or raise your Revered Spirit Ash level. The Scadutree Blessing is very important, but raising it requires Scadutree Fragments, a different item found in separate locations. The number of Revered Spirit Ash clumps required to raise your level changes as you progress. You only have to use one ash the first time, then two until you reach Revered Ash level nine, after which point it requires three.

There are 25 Revered Spirit Ash locations to find in The Land of Shadow, and the max Revered Spirit Ash level is 10. Ash is usually found on altars with a headless Omen statue like the one at the top of this post, though you will occasionally find them on certain enemies later in the expansion.

If you’re having trouble keeping your Spirit Ashes alive in tough battles, chances are, your Revered Spirit Ash level is too low. Each new Revered Ash level increases how much damage your summons do and decreases how much damage they take. Keep an eye on how much health vanishes with each hit when something attacks your summon, and if it’s a big chunk, you definitely need to upgrade.

