Mirage Rise Riddle solution - Elden Ring Here's where you can find the Phantom Crests and get into Mirage Rise in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring’s open world features a seemingly countless number of interesting landmarks to explore. This includes the series of small towers known as Rises, which typically require players to solve a puzzle in order to access. If you’ve stumbled upon the Mirage Rise and are looking to discover its secrets, we’ve got the riddle solution for you right here.

Mirage Rise Riddle solution - Elden Ring

Mirage Rise can be found in the forested area of the Atlus Plateau. The tower itself will be missing, with only a statue on the ground nearby. Interact with the statue to receive the Mirage Rise Riddle, which tasks you with touching three Phantom Crests.

The first Phantom Crest is right next to the statue, just walk up and interact with it.

The second Phantom Crest can be found directly south of Mirage Rise, just a short distance away. The Phantom Crest can easily be seen glowing amongst the trees. Be aware that a couple of spectral imps will spawn and attack when you approach.

The third and final Phantom Crest is hidden within an illusionary boulder to the east of Mirage Rise, on a cliff near the destroyed bridge.

Give the boulder a good smack with any weapon and it will fade away, revealing the final Phantom Crest.

When you return to Mirage Rise, the tower will now be standing there in all its glory. You can walk right in and climb to the top. On the top floor, players will find a chest with the Unseen Blade and Unseen Form sorceries inside. Nearby is a desk with a deceased person sitting in the chair behind it. Loot their body to receive a Slumbering Egg.

That’s the solution to the Mirage Rise Riddle in Elden Ring. For more helpful content, be sure to check out Shacknews’ Elden Ring strategy guide.