Mirage Rise Riddle solution - Elden Ring

Here's where you can find the Phantom Crests and get into Mirage Rise in Elden Ring.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Elden Ring’s open world features a seemingly countless number of interesting landmarks to explore. This includes the series of small towers known as Rises, which typically require players to solve a puzzle in order to access. If you’ve stumbled upon the Mirage Rise and are looking to discover its secrets, we’ve got the riddle solution for you right here.

Mirage Rise Riddle solution - Elden Ring

Elden Ring mirage rise location
Elden Ring phantom crest locations

Mirage Rise can be found in the forested area of the Atlus Plateau. The tower itself will be missing, with only a statue on the ground nearby. Interact with the statue to receive the Mirage Rise Riddle, which tasks you with touching three Phantom Crests.

elden ring phantom crest location

The first Phantom Crest is right next to the statue, just walk up and interact with it.

Elden ring mirage rise riddle solution

The second Phantom Crest can be found directly south of Mirage Rise, just a short distance away. The Phantom Crest can easily be seen glowing amongst the trees. Be aware that a couple of spectral imps will spawn and attack when you approach.

elden ring mirage rise crest

The third and final Phantom Crest is hidden within an illusionary boulder to the east of Mirage Rise, on a cliff near the destroyed bridge.

elden ring unseen form
elden ring unseen blade

Give the boulder a good smack with any weapon and it will fade away, revealing the final Phantom Crest.

When you return to Mirage Rise, the tower will now be standing there in all its glory. You can walk right in and climb to the top. On the top floor, players will find a chest with the Unseen Blade and Unseen Form sorceries inside. Nearby is a desk with a deceased person sitting in the chair behind it. Loot their body to receive a Slumbering Egg.

That’s the solution to the Mirage Rise Riddle in Elden Ring. For more helpful content, be sure to check out Shacknews’ Elden Ring strategy guide.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

