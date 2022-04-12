How to get the Great Stars Warhammer - Elden Ring If you're looking for a Great Hammer to cause blood loss buildup, Great Stars is a fantastic option in Elden Ring.

Great Stars is as fantastic weapon in Elden Ring that falls into the Great Hammer category and comes with the benefit of causing blood loss buildup. Thankfully, it’s available early in your game if you’re willing to take a trip to grab it. Here’s how to get the Great Stars Warhammer in Elden Ring.

Great Stars Warhammer

The Great Stars can be found in the gully in Altus Plateau. While you're there, visit the Minor Erdtree.

The Great Stars Warhammer can be looted from a chest on an Enemy Caravan traveling through Altus Plateau. The caravan can be found south of the West Windmill Pasture, north of the Writheblood Ruins, and west of the broken bridge that hosts the Road of Iniquity Side Path Site of Grace. If you’re early in the game, you may die trying to quickly run in and grab weapon, in which case you’ll need to start your journey again from the last Site of Grace you rested at.

You can gain access to the Altus Plateau early via the Ruin-Strewn Precipice, a route accessed by the Ravine-Veiled Village.

Players who want this Warhammer can get it early, as the Altus Plateau can be accessed by traveling through the Ruin-Strewn Precipice located at the northern tip of the river that runs through Liurnia of the Lakes. Once you reach the Altus Plateau, however, it’s advised that you do not activate or rest at any Site of Grace, as this will spawn Starscourge Radahn and transform Redmane Castle. You should only activate a Site of Grace within the Altus Plateau if you have already cleared Redmane Castle and triggered the Radahn Festival. If you’re unsure what this means, have a look at our main quest walkthrough for Elden Ring.

Great Stars is classified as a Great Hammer (Warhammer) that scales with Strength and Dexterity. It comes with the Endure Skill, but can be infused with Ashes of War to your liking. Great Stars deals Strike damage and causes a blood loss buildup (55), making it a fantastic option if you want a heavy, hard-hitting weapon. It should be noted prior to making the trip to Altus Plateau to get this weapon that it does require 22 Strength and 12 Dexterity to effectively wield with one hand, and less if you decide to two-hand it, which is the way that I chose to use it. It also pairs quite well with the Mimic Tear Ashes because two spiked Warhammers are better than one.

Fully upgraded to +25, Great Stars can carry you through the entire game, and will crush most bosses with ease if you are able to upgrade it and your Strength early on. Some players prefer faster weapons, in which case we suggest looking into the Rivers of Blood Katana, which also causes blood loss.

