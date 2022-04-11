How to get the Rivers of Blood Katana - Elden Ring Here's everything you need to know about how to get the Rivers of Blood Katana in Elden Ring.

Nothing is better than finding the perfect weapon for your build or playstyle in Elden Ring, and for those that enjoy using Katanas, the Rivers of Blood is a great option. In this guide, we’re going to explain where to go and how to get the Rivers of Blood Katana.

How to get the Rivers of Blood Katana

The Rivers of Blood Katana is dropped by Blood Finger Okina at the Church of Repose in the Mountaintops of the Giants region.

The Rivers of Blood Katana is dropped by Bloody Finger Okina near the Church of Repose in the Mountaintops of the Giants region. The Church of Repose is found in the area just before the mandatory Fire Giant boss fight in the region, but according to the Elden Ring wiki, Blood Finger Okina will not spawn if the Fire Giant has been defeated. Therefore, it’s advised that players obtain Rivers of Blood before facing the Fire Giant if that’s a weapon that they want.

If players approach the Church of Repose while riding Torrent, they will be removed from their steed and made to walk. This is normally a great indication that an NPC is invading, especially if the player is near a church. There are several NPC invasions near churches throughout Elden Ring.

The Rivers of Blood Katana will require 12 Strength, 18 Dexterity, and 20 Arcane for players to effectively wield the weapon.

Rivers of Blood is a Katana that scales with Strength, Dexterity, and Arcane. It requires 12 Strength, 18 Dexterity, and 20 Arcane for the player to wield this weapon. As a unique weapon, it comes with a Skill called Corpse Piler, which means it cannot be given an Ash of War by the player. The weapon uses both Slash and Pierce attacks and causes a Blood loss buildup of 30. Using the Corpse Piler Skill on the Katana will consume 17 FP (Focus Points).

Now that you know how to get the Rivers of Blood Katana, be sure to visit our Elden Ring strategy guide for more content to get you through life as a Tarnished.