Elden Ring controls and PC keybindings Take a look at the Elden Ring controls and the PC keybindings and buttons.

Elden Ring is a difficult game, which makes learning the controls or PC keybindings critical to overcoming some challenges. There’s no sense in wrestling with the buttons when you’re trying to tackle a boss fight or traverse some tough terrain. In the event you don’t like the standard control formats, you can customize each button, even on controller!

Elden Ring PC keybindings

Players on PC that opt to use keyboard and mouse to play Elden Ring should definitely take some time to familiarize themselves with the keybindings. You may need alter a few of buttons, like those responsible for rolling and jumping.

Keyboard Action Button Move Walk Alt Move Forward W Move Backward S Move Left A Move Right D Backstep, Dodge Roll, Dash Space Jump F Crouch / Stand Up X Camera Controls Move Camera Mouse Reset Camera, Lock-On/Remove Target Q / Scroll Wheel Click Switch Armaments Switch Sorcery/Incantation Up Arrow Switch Item Down Arrow Switch Right-Hand Armament Right Arrow / Shift + Scroll Up Switch Left-Hand Armament Left Arrow / Shift + Scroll Down Attack Attack (RH & Two-Handed Armament) Left click Strong Attack (RH & 2H Armament) Shift + Left Click Guard (LF Armament) Right Click Skill Shift + Right Click Use Item R Event Action (Examine, Open, etc) E Misc Open map G Open menu Esc Use Pouch item E + Arrows

Elden Ring controller buttons

Whether you’re playing Elden Ring on PC or console, the best decision is to play the game with a controller. Those who have been playing the Soulsborne series for a while will already be familiar with the controls. However, there are a couple of differences such as you can now jump (like Sekiro) and interacting with objects uses a different button. Don’t like the default layout? Fully customize your controls.

Controller Action Button Move Movement Left Thumbstick Backstep, Dodge Roll, Dash B Jump A Crouch / Stand Up Click Left Thumbstick Camera Controls Move Camera Right Thumbstick Reset Camera, Lock-On/Remove Target Click Right Thumbstick Switch Armaments Switch Sorcery/Incantation Up D-pad Switch Item Down D-pad Switch Right-Hand Armament Right D-pad Switch Left-Hand Armament Left D-pad Attack Attack (RH & Two-Handed Armament) Right Bumper Strong Attack (RH & 2H Armament) Right Trigger Guard (LF Armament) Left Bumper Skill Left Trigger Use Item X Event Action (Examine, Open, etc) Y Misc Open map View button (squares) Open menu Menu button (lines) Use Pouch item Y + D-pad

