Elden Ring controls and PC keybindings

Take a look at the Elden Ring controls and the PC keybindings and buttons.
Elden Ring is a difficult game, which makes learning the controls or PC keybindings critical to overcoming some challenges. There’s no sense in wrestling with the buttons when you’re trying to tackle a boss fight or traverse some tough terrain. In the event you don’t like the standard control formats, you can customize each button, even on controller!

Elden Ring PC keybindings

elden ring pc keybindings

Players on PC that opt to use keyboard and mouse to play Elden Ring should definitely take some time to familiarize themselves with the keybindings. You may need alter a few of buttons, like those responsible for rolling and jumping.

Keyboard
Action Button
Move
Walk Alt
Move Forward W
Move Backward S
Move Left A
Move Right D
Backstep, Dodge Roll, Dash Space
Jump F
Crouch / Stand Up X
Camera Controls
Move Camera Mouse
Reset Camera, Lock-On/Remove Target Q / Scroll Wheel Click
Switch Armaments
Switch Sorcery/Incantation Up Arrow
Switch Item Down Arrow
Switch Right-Hand Armament Right Arrow / Shift + Scroll Up
Switch Left-Hand Armament Left Arrow / Shift + Scroll Down
Attack
Attack (RH & Two-Handed Armament) Left click
Strong Attack (RH & 2H Armament) Shift + Left Click
Guard (LF Armament) Right Click
Skill Shift + Right Click
Use Item R
Event Action (Examine, Open, etc) E
Misc
Open map G
Open menu Esc
Use Pouch item E + Arrows

Elden Ring controller buttons

elden ring controller button controls

Whether you’re playing Elden Ring on PC or console, the best decision is to play the game with a controller. Those who have been playing the Soulsborne series for a while will already be familiar with the controls. However, there are a couple of differences such as you can now jump (like Sekiro) and interacting with objects uses a different button. Don’t like the default layout? Fully customize your controls.

Controller
Action Button
Move
Movement Left Thumbstick
Backstep, Dodge Roll, Dash B
Jump A
Crouch / Stand Up Click Left Thumbstick
Camera Controls
Move Camera Right Thumbstick
Reset Camera, Lock-On/Remove Target Click Right Thumbstick
Switch Armaments
Switch Sorcery/Incantation Up D-pad
Switch Item Down D-pad
Switch Right-Hand Armament Right D-pad
Switch Left-Hand Armament Left D-pad
Attack
Attack (RH & Two-Handed Armament) Right Bumper
Strong Attack (RH & 2H Armament) Right Trigger
Guard (LF Armament) Left Bumper
Skill Left Trigger
Use Item X
Event Action (Examine, Open, etc) Y
Misc
Open map View button (squares)
Open menu Menu button (lines)
Use Pouch item Y + D-pad

Now that you’ve got the Elden Ring controls and PC keybindings information in your head, you’re ready to start your journey. Be sure to check out our Elden Ring page for more guides to help you navigate the rich world of the Lands Between.

