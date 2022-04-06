Where to find Memory Stones - Elden Ring Find all the Memory Stones in Elden Ring to expand your Memory slots and equip more spells.

Memory Stones are special items in Elden Ring that increase your Memory slots. This allows you to equip more sorceries and incantations. As you progress through the game, you will need to find these Memory Stones, which are tucked away in far-flung corners of the Lands Between.

Where to find Memory Stones

Memory Stones are awarded from specific bosses and found at the top of sorcerer's towers.

There is a total of eight Memory Stones for you to find in Elden Ring. These stones are mainly going to be found at the top of sorcerer’s towers, but some are dropped from specific bosses. If you are doing an Intellect or Faith build, it would be wise to track down as many of these Memory Stones as soon as possible.

At the start of Elden Ring, you will have two spell slots regardless of what class you pick. By unlocking all eight Memory Stones, this will increase your number of slots to 10. This number can be further increased by finding and equipping the Moon of Nokstella Talisman, which increases your memory slots by two points. This item is located in Nokstella, Eternal City.

Twin Maiden Husks

The first Memory Stone you can easily get is from the Twin Maiden Husks in the Roundtable Hold. This vendor will sell you a Memory Stone for 3,000 Runes.

To get to the Roundtable Hold, speak with Melina by either resting at a Site of Grace after defeating Margit, the Fell Omen, resting at the Site of Grace in Liurnia of the Lakes, or by resting at 12 Sites of Grace around the world. Melina will offer to take you to the Roundtable Hold.

When you reach the Roundtable Hold, go through the door toward Gideon the All-Knowing and go through the door on your right. The Twin Maiden Husks will also sell you various Smithing Stones if you find the appreciate Bell Bearings.

Oridys’s Rise

This Memory Stone is at the top of Ordys’s Rise in the Weeping Peninsula, along the eastern plateau. Defeat the three ghost tortoises to access the tower. These spectral tortoise spawn once you read the glowing blue book the imp statue is holding.

Converted Tower

At the top of the Converted Tower in Liurnia of the Lakes is another Memory Stone. This tower is in the west side of the lake. Jump up the crumbling walls surrounding the tower to reach the top floor.

Testu’s Rise

Another Memory Stone is at the top of Testu’s Rise, the sorcerer’s tower north of Raya Lucaria Academy. To gain access to this tower, you must find and kill three tortoises hidden around the island. Interact with the book that is held by two imps to spawn the animals.

Seluvis’s Rise

Find this Memory Stone at the top of Seluvis’s Rise in Liurnia of the Lakes. This area is accessible through Caria Manor in the north of the area.

Lenne’s Rise

This Memory Stone is at the top of Lenne’s Rise in Caelid. This sorcerer’s tower is in the east of Caelid, north of Fort Faroth which is where you can find the Dectus medallion. To gain access to the top of the tower, use the Spiritspring while on Torrent to leap up to the balcony. You can easily reach this location if you've teleported from Mistwoods to the Beast Clergyman's location in the north of Caelid.

Red Wolf Radagon

The Red Wolf Radagon boss in Raya Lucaria Academy will reward you with a Memory Stone once it is defeated. This is the first of two major bosses in this area.

Demi-Human Queen Maggie

The Demi-Human Queen Maggie is a boss in the Hermit Village in Mt Gelmir which will drop a Memory Stone once defeated. This small village is just south of Gelmir Hero’s Grave, which is where you can unlock the Ringed Finger. Reaching the village requires circling around Mt Gelmir from the Erdtree-Gazing Hill in Atlus Plateau. Start at the Site of Grace that is circled in the image above, and wrap around the volcano. It's quite the trek!

Finding all of the Memory Stones in Elden Ring will expand your Memory slots, allowing you to Memorize more spells. This is vital for those spellcasters or if you just want to have more options available to you when in combat. Remember to also collect all the Talisman Pouches so you can equip more Talismans. Find more information over on our Elden Ring strategy guide.