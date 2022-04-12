Converted Tower puzzle solution - Elden Ring Let erudition help you solve the Converted Tower puzzle in Elden Ring.

The Converted Tower in Elden Ring is one of the many sorcerer towers dotted around the map. Gaining access to the top floor, and the reward that awaits you, is all part of solving the Converted Tower puzzle. There are actually two ways to solve the Converted Tower puzzle, the right way and the cheeky way.

Converted Tower puzzle

The Converted Tower sits to the west of Liurnia of the Lakes.

The Converted Tower is located in the west of Liurnia of the Lakes, just south of the Raya Lucaria Academy. There is a Site of Grace in front of it, making it a useful quick travel point. When you first reach the Converted Tower, you will note the crumbling wall that surrounds it, the statue inside, no ladder or elevator, and a message that reads: Erudition guide thee!

Perform the Erudition gesture to make the ladder appear.

To solve the Converted Tower and access the upper levels, you must use the Erudition gesture in front of the statue. Doing this will spawn a magical ladder, allowing you to climb up to your reward: one of the valuable Memory Stones.

Acquiring the Erudition gesture is a bit of a task, but worth the effort as you’ll also need it for the Converted Fringe Tower. You can unlock the Erudition gesture by giving Thop an Academy Glintstone Key. Thop is the NPC you'll find at the Church of Irith in the south of Liurnia of the Lakes. A second key can be found inside the Academy, on top of the chandeliers above the Church of the Cuckoo Site of Grace. Check out the video below for a quick route to the key.

As mentioned above, there is a cheeky way to reach the upper level that does not require the Erudition gesture. To do this, simply climb up the crumbling wall on the left side of the building and jump on to the roof. You can hop over the obstacles and reach the stairs that wind up to the chest. This is a great option if you want to expand your memory slots before reaching the Academy.

Solving the Converted Tower puzzle in Elden Ring will reward you with a Memory Stone. While the Erudition gesture is needed to solve the puzzle properly, it's totally fine to just jump up and onto the roof.