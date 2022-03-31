How to farm Runes - Elden Ring If you're looking for an early-game Rune farm in Elden Ring, these methods cover players of all levels and needs.

Elden Ring demands that players level their characters and the various stats that impact build and play style. While leveling in the early hours of the game isn’t too bad, some players want to speed the process up and reach specific stat levels quickly. In this guide, we’re going to detail a couple of Rune farming methods that will cover the needs of players of all levels and abilities.

Before you begin, it’s worth noting that you would be wise to acquire the Gold Scarab Talisman and equip it while farming Runes using any method. This Talisman will give you about 20 percent more Runes while its equipped. If you’re getting 2,000 Runes per minute, that number is now 2,400. If you’re getting 11,000 per Giant Crow, that number is now 13,200 Runes. You can acquire this Talisman by defeating the Cleanrot Knights in the Abandoned Cave, located in Dragonbarrow, Caelid. This 20 percent will stack with the Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot, giving you another 30 percent for 50 percent extra Runes.

Ball farm - Lenne’s Rise, Greyoll’s Dragonbarrow

Head west down the path from the Site of Grace, dodge the ball, and watch it fall off the cliff for about 2,000 Runes.

The ball farm near Lenne’s Rise can be done at any point by players of any level. The only thing you need is to unlock Torrent. This is how you can effectively dodge the ball. This farm can yield about 6,000 Runes per minute if you’re running it efficiently. It can yield even more if you’re using the Gold Scarab Talisman and Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot.

Unlock the Third Church of Marika Site of Grace Head northeast a few steps from the church and use the Sending Gate Using the Sending Gate will transport you to Greyoll’s Dragonbarrow Ride Torrent south along the road to unlock the Farum Greatbridge Site of Grace Ride south along the bridge, ignoring the dragon, and turning left at the opposite end Unlock the Lenne’s Rise Site of Grace near the Lenne’s Rise tower Ride Torrent west along the path, waiting for the ball to spawn Dodge the ball and watch it roll off the cliff Ride or fast travel back to the Lenne’s Rise Site of Grace and repeat steps 7-9 as desired

Imp farm - Farum Greatbridge, Greyoll’s Dragonbarrow

Just north of the Site of Grace you can farm several Imps that will yield about 1,000 Runes each.

This Rune farm is actually very close to the ball farm but should be reserved for players that are a slightly higher level. The reason for this is that these Imps hit very hard and can easily kill the player with a single hit in the early levels of the game. Even at higher levels, these Imps can be more pain than their worth, as they yield approximately 1,100 Runes per Imp. They can drop Kukri, so it might be worth it to you if you’re looking to farm that item specifically. The ball farm is better for early-game farming, but this works if you'd like to give it a shot.

Unlock the Third Church of Marika Site of Grace Head northeast a few steps from the church and use the Sending Gate Using the Sending Gate will transport you to Greyoll’s Dragonbarrow Ride Torrent south along the road to unlock the Farum Greatbridge Site of Grace Kill the Imps in the area, then rest at the Farum Greatbridge Site of Grace to respawn them Repeat step 5 as many times as you’d like to farm Runes

Giant Crow farm - Palace Approach Ledge-Road, Mohgwyn Palace

Spawn at the Site of Grace, shoot the Giant Crow across the gap, and collect 11,000 Runes when it runs off the cliff.

This farm is the most difficult to unlock but it’s also the most rewarding if you’ve completed the necessary steps to get to this location. This will net you about 11,000 Runes every time you kill the Giant Crow, which can be done every 20-30 seconds. You will need something that fires projectiles, like a Bow or Crossbow.

You must acquire one Great Rune, such as the one you get from Godrick the Grafted in Stormveil Castle Return to the Round Table Hold and speak to Finger Reader Enia Visit White Mask Varré at Rose Church in Liurnia, telling him “They didn’t seem right” You must then use the Festering Bloody Fingers to invade other players three times Return to the Rose Church in Liurnia and speak to Visit White Mask Varré again, telling him “Anoint me” White Mask Varré will give you Lord of Blood’s Favor Unlock The Four Belfries Site of Grace on the west side of Liurnia Open the chest at the tower near the Site of Grace to obtain an Imbued Sword Key From The four Belfries Site of Grace, head to the east tower, looking for a message that says “Precipice of Anticipation” Use the Imbued Sword Key on the statue Interact with the portal to “Travel to another location” You must now defeat the Grafted Scion boss, which is the first boss you ever faced With the boss defeated, head south and up to the church Interact with the body in the church to soak the Lord of Blood’s Favor in Maiden blood Speak with White Mask Varré and exhaust all dialog at Rose Church in Liurnia, receiving the Pureblood Knight’s Medal Use the Pureblood Knight’s Medal to transport yourself to the steps of Mohgwyn Palace Ride Torrent to the Palace Approach Ledge-Road Site of Grace in the southeast of Mohgwyn Palace Equip a bow, and shoot the Giant Grow to the northwest, then watch it run off the cliff Repeat step 18 as many times as you like to farm as many Runes as you need

There are lots of great options to farm Runes no matter what level you happen to be. For players that have progressed far enough in the game, the easy winner is the Giant Crow farm for more than 11,000 Runes per kill. If you are just starting out and want a few easy levels, the ball farm is simple and can be accessed at any time, resulting in about 6,000 Runes per minute.

Now that you know several effective ways to farm Runes, be sure to visit our Elden Ring strategy guide for more helpful guides.