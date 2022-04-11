Converted Fringe Tower puzzle solution - Elden Ring How to unlock the Converted Fringe Tower in Liurnia of the Lakes in Elden Ring.

The Converted Fringe Tower in Elden Ring is a tricky one to unlock. Unlike the other sorcerer towers, this building requires additional gear in order to open. Accessing the Converted Fringe Tower requires a specific gesture and helmet, so prepare to spend some time unlocking items.

Converted Fringe Tower solution

The Converted Fringe Tower in Elden Ring contains a hint that reads: May erudition light the way! To solve this puzzle and unlock the Converted Fringe Tower, you must have the Erudition gesture and a Glintstone Crown. Stand in front of the statue, equip the Glintstone Crown, and use the Erudition gesture. You may need to use the gesture while already gesturing to activate the second part of the emote. Now, if you don’t know where any of that is, let’s break it down into steps.

Firstly, to acquire the Erudition gesture, you must give Thop an Academy Glintstone Key. You will recall that a Glintstone Key is needed in order to gain access to the Raya Lucaria Academy. A second Glintstone Key can be found on a chandelier above the Church of the Cuckoo Site of Grace. Reaching this key requires a bit of work, as you must navigate across the rooftops of the Academy. Check out the following video by Gaming with Abyss for help locating it.

Return to Thop, who is found at the Church of Irith in the south of Liurnia of the Lakes, beside Castle Stormveil. Give Thop the Academy Glintstone Key and you will earn the Erudition gesture.

As for a Glintstone Crown, according to the Elden Ring wiki, there are four that do not work for this tower: Azur, Lusat, Hiama, and Hierodas. Instead, you should try and equip one of the other Glintstone Crowns such as: Karolos, Olivinus, Twinsage, or Lazuli.

The easiest one to locate is likely Olivinus Glintstone Crown. To find this one, start at the Schoolhouse Classroom Site of Grace in Raya Lucaria Academy. From the Site of Grace, go up the stairs and turn left. Enter the room (which has a chest and a body) and hit the bookshelf that has no books on it – this is an illusion and hitting it will cause it to disappear. Go through the doorway and out onto the balcony. Turn left, jump over the balcony railing, walk along the thin path, jump up the rocks at the end, and find the helmet on a body.

With the helmet and gesture, return to the Converted Fringe Tower in Liurnia of the Lakes. Put the helmet on, stand in front of the statue, and perform the Erudition Gesture. A door on the left will disappear, granting you access to the rest of the tower where you can collect the Gavel of Haima and Cannon of Haima sorceries.

Unlocking the Converted Fringe Tower in Elden Ring is going to take a lot of work, especially if you’ve yet to unlock the required items. Check out our Elden Ring strategy guide for more help with the other sorcerer towers in the game.