Where to find the Cathedral of Dragon Communion - Elden Ring Track down the location of the Cathedral of Dragon Communion in Elden Ring and start utilizing some draconic powers.

The Cathedral of Dragon Communion, also known as the Church of Dragon Communion, is an important landmark in Elden Ring. Players will likely hear about this when they find a Dragon Heart and then wonder where it’s located. Others may spot it in the distance and wonder how to reach it. No matter which one it is, here’s what you need to know about getting to the Cathedral of Dragon Communion and what to do once you’re there.

Where to find the Cathedral of Dragon Communion

The Cathedral of Dragon Communion can be found in the southwest of Limgrave, across the ocean on a small island. You will have no doubt been wondering how to get to the small island and what secrets it holds – now you know!

As for how to actually get to the Cathedral of Dragon Communion, it can only be accessed via a cave on the southwest beach of Limgrave. This cave is full of demihuman creatures as well as a boss fight against two bosses. Thankfully, there is a summon sign for this fight, making it a bit easier to move through early on in the game.

Fight through the cave, defeat the boss, and continue through the tunnels. You will eventually reach the surface on the other side of the water. Go into the Church of Dragon Communion to find what you need. It is here you can use Dragon Hearts to claim powerful draconic spells.

Now that you know the little island in Limgrave is the Cathedral of Dragon Communion, you can head on over there and offer up any Dragon Hearts you might have found. Take a moment to look over the Shacknews Elden Ring page for more guides and tips to help you on your way.