How long to beat Elden Ring?

FromSoftware’s latest adventure is one of its grandest yet. Elden Ring is an expansive open-world experience that gives players a plethora of things to do. Although it’s easier to sink plenty of hours into the experience, many players will want to know how long it will take for them to complete the game’s main story. Let’s look at how long it will take to beat Elden Ring.

It will take you around 40 - 50 hours to beat Elden Ring if you progress through the game at a steady pace. However, this is one of those games where your mileage may vary dramatically. Elden Ring is incredibly open-ended, allowing players to access most of its locations and bosses from a very early point in the game. You could easily blow past the 50 hour mark without getting anywhere near the final boss. On the other hand, some players have been able to finish the game in just several hours, completely forgoing every optional boss and area of the game.

Elden Ring, like most FromSoftware games, has a reputation for being difficult, which will certainly factor into how long it takes you to beat the game. If you’re a Soulsborne veteran, you’ll probably be able to get through the game’s gauntlet of bosses a bit easier. Newcomers may find a harder learning curve.

Elden Ring players are likely in for a 40 - 50 hour commitment if they intend to roll credits on the FromSoftware game, but that number could easily balloon to a much higher amount if they decide to take their time and explore all of the optional content that The Lands Between has to offer. If you’re playing through the game and could use some assistance along the way, be sure to bookmark Shacknews’ Elden Ring strategy guide.