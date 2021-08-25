Season of the Lost Seasonal Artifact, Wayfinder's Compass - Destiny 2 An overview of the Wayfinder's Compass, the Destiny 2: Season of the Lost Seasonal Artifact, and what mods you should unlock.

The Wayfinder’s Compass is the Seasonal Artifact for Destiny 2: Season of the Lost. This artifact is weighted heavily towards Fusion Rifles, Linear Fusion Rifles, Swords, as well as Stasis and Solar abilities. Let’s dive into which mods you should be unlocking in each column and what might appeal to certain playstyles.

How to unlock the Season of the Lost Seasonal Artifact

The Wayfinder's Compass is unlocked shortly after meeting the Awoken Queen.

There’s nothing complex about unlocking the Seasonal Artifacts anymore – just play through the Season of the Lost campaign until you meet Queen Mara Sov. She’ll direct you to take the Wayfinder’s Compass, which is this season’s artifact.

Wayfinder’s Compass mods – Season of the Lost artifact

Below is a breakdown of all the mods in the Wayfinder’s Compass. You’ll find information on which slot the mods go into, their energy cost, but most importantly, what effects they offer.

Wayfinder’s Compass Column 1

Column 1 - 0 Artifact Mods required Mod Slot Effect Energy cost Anti-Barrier Auto Rifle Arms Auto Rifles you are wielding fire shield-piercing rounds and stun Barrier Champions. 1 Overload Bow Arms Damage by fully drawn arrows disrupts combatants, stunning them, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. 1 Unstoppable Pulse Rifle Arms Aiming down Pulse Rifle sights loads a high-impact burst that stuns unshielded combatants. 1 Unstoppable Sidearm Arms Aiming down sights with any Sidearm you are wielding loads a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. 1 Disrupting Blade Arms Landing consecutive hits with any Sword you are wielding disrupts combatants, stunning them, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. 1

The first column in the Wayfinder’s Compass focuses on giving you a few tools to deal with Overload, Unstoppable, and Barrier Champions. It’s a good idea to get at least one set of Unstoppable and Overload mods so you’re ready for end-game content.

Wayfinder’s Compass Column 2

Column 2 - 1 Artifact Mod required Mod Slot Effect Energy cost Hands-On Helmet Gain bonus Super energy on melee kills. 1 Shotgun Dexterity Arms Faster ready and stow speed for Shotguns. 1 Sword Scavenger Leg Swords get larger bonus reserves when you pick up ammo. 1 Fusion Rifle Loader Arms Increases reload speed of Fusion Rifles. 1 Linear Fusion Rifle Targeting Helmet Improved target acquisition, accuracy, and aim-down-sights speed for Linear Fusion Rifles. 1

The second column focuses on ready and stow speeds, ammo, and reload speeds with a Super-energy generation mod thrown in for good measure. Stick with the weapon you want to lean on, and maybe go for Hands-On for that added Super regen.

Wayfinder’s Compass Column 3

Column 3 - 4 Artifact Mods required Mod Slot Effect Energy cost Auto Rifle Loader Arms Increases reload speed of Auto Rifles. 1 Shotgun Ammo Finder Helmet Increases your chance of finding ammo while you have a Shotgun equipped. 1 Passive Guard Class Receive less damage from combatants that are close to you while you are wielding a sword. 6 Fusion Scavenger Leg Fusion Rifles get bonus reserves when picking up ammo used by that Fusion Rifle. Linear Fusion Rifles get bonus reserves when picking up ammo used by that Linear Fusion Rifle. 3 Sidearm Dexterity Arms Faster ready and stow speed for Sidearms. 1

The third column is similar to the second, in that it focuses on ammo, ready and stow speed, and reload speed. There is an outlier in the form of Passive Guard whereby you receive less damage from nearby enemies when holding a Sword, which is great if you opt for the Disrupting Blade from the first column.

Wayfinder’s Compass Column 4

Column 4 - 7 Artifact Mods required Mod Slot Effect Energy cost Unstoppable Fusion Rifles Arms Aiming down Fusion Rifle and Linear Fusion Rifle sights loads a high-impact burst that stuns unshielded combatants. 6 Withering Heart Class Currently missing text in-game. 6 Resonance Siphon Class Gain Stasis ability energy whenever you or a member of your fireteam stuns a Champion. 2 Thermoclastic Strike Class Solar and Stasis melees disrupt combatants, stunning them, delaying ability regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Refresh your melee ability whenever you or a member of your fireteam stuns an Overload Champion. 3 Fire and Ice Elemental Well Mod Defeating a Champion spawns a random array of Solar and Stasis wells. 1

Things start to pick up in column four of the Wayfinder’s Compass. This column offers an Unstoppable Fusion Rifle mod – which pairs nicely with this season’s weapon, Lorentz Driver. Resonance Siphon is excellent for getting Stasis Super energy back, while Fire and Ice is a nice addition to Elemental Well builds – which may see a surge in use this season. There’s also one called Withering Heart which is currently missing its in-game description.

Wayfinder’s Compass Column 5

Column 5 - 10 Artifact Mods required Mod Slot Effect Energy cost Well of Potency Elemental Well Mod Picking up a matching elemental well grants you Super energy. 5 Pyretic Embrace Class Casting a Solar Super restores you to full health and shields. 4 Thermoclastic Blooming Arms Defeating a combatant with a Solar or Stasis melee creates an Orb of Power. 2 Focusing Lens Class Your Light abilities do bonus damage to combatants affected by Stasis. 3 Particle Deconstruction Class Dealing damage to a combatant with a Fusion Rifle or Linear Fusion Rifle grants bonus damage with a Fusion Rifle or Linear Fusin Rifle against that combatant for a short duration. This effect stacks up to 5 times. 7

The final column in the Wayfinder’s Compass has a variety of mods that each focus on distinctly different areas. There are two standouts, though. When using Focusing Lens, consider creating a 50/50 split of Dark/Light abilities in your fireteam to increase your overall damage output. Particle Deconstruction, on the other hand, gives a nice bump in damage to Fusion Rifles and Linear Fusion Rifles.

The Season of the Lost Seasonal Artifact, the Wayfinder's Compass, might not be as immediately appealing as the one from last season, but it still has a few great mods. Be sure to unlock Lorentz Driver and its Exotic Catalyst so you can take full advantage of the mods on offer.