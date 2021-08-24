Destiny 2: Season of the Lost end date Figure out when the Season of the Lost end date is so you can plan out how much time you've got to prepare for Destiny 2's next major expansion.

Destiny 2: Season of the Lost may have only just begun, but that shouldn’t stop you from thinking about its end date and what comes next. A deadline is a fantastic motivator, and with Season 15’s end date on the horizon, you’ll want to plan out your play sessions and work out what you need to do and what you should experience.

Destiny 2: Season of the Lost end date

The Destiny 2: Season of the Lost end date is February 22, 2022. This gives players a whopping 181 days from the launch of Season 15 until the start of Season 16, The Witch Queen. That’s right, February 22 is when the next major expansion for Destiny 2 is scheduled to begin.

At the start of the Season of the Lost, the Season Pass revealed it would end in 181 days.

This end date is rather far away, especially when compared to other seasons that lasted roughly 100 days. The reason for this is likely due to the delays The Witch Queen received and that four seasons with 100 days each don’t exactly fit nicely into a year-long content release plan.

However, with almost 200 days in Season of the Lost, this will be one of the longest seasons the game has had. To help bridge the gap between when Season 15 starts to wind down and the Witch Queen, Bungie looks to be keeping things exciting. Players can look forward to a sort of mini-season in December in the form of the Bungie 30th Anniversary celebration. This will have a free activity and those that buy the pack will get access to a host of exciting content, including Gjallarhorn.

Though the end date for Season of the Lost is still far away (unless you’re reading this closer to the start of Season 16), it’s good to know how much time you’ve got. With a new evolving storyline, a new activity, copious new weapon rolls, and armor to chase, there’s plenty to keep players engaged this season. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for more helpful articles, including the guide for all Seasons in Destiny 2 so you can make long-term plans.