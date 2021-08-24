Gjallarhorn is coming to Destiny 2 in December 2021 One of the most prolific Destiny weapons of all time is coming back into play in Destiny 2 later in 2021.

Even if you’ve never played Destiny or Destiny 2 ever, spend any time in proximity to Destiny fans and you’ve probably heard tales of the mighty Gjallarhorn. It was an absolute must-have rocket launcher in the first Destiny that has remained completely outside the grasp of Guardians in the sequel. Players have longed for its destructive return in Destiny 2, but this request has gone unfulfilled… until now. Coming in later this year and just ahead of the launch of the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion, Gjallarhorn is finally making its triumphant return.

The return of the Gjallarhorn rocket launcher was revealed during the Destiny 2 Showcase on August 24, 2021. We received plenty of details on the future of Destiny 2 during the showcase, including a full reveal of The Witch Queen expansion, its release date, and features like weapon crafting, as well as a reveal of the Season of the Lost. However, Gjallarhorn was crept in near the end of the livestream and will apparently become available in a Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack, releasing in December 2021.

The return of the king.



The legendary Gjallarhorn returns this December in the 30th Anniversary Pack. pic.twitter.com/OusotyW7FW — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 24, 2021

For the uninitiated, the Gjallarhorn is an Exotic rocket launcher that was introduced in the first Destiny. This weapon was a boss killing machine. Why? Because of its unique Primary Perk, Wolfpack Rounds. There is no lack of rocket launchers throughout Destiny’s arsenal featuring rounds that break into smaller rockets or that will track targets. Wolfpack Rounds do both. They break into clusters of small rockets and then track the same target, hitting it with a multitude of rocket damage at once. That made the Gjallarhorn an absolute Raid boss hammer and must-have in any Destiny arsenal.

The team at Bungie mentioned they rebalanced the weapon for the Destiny 2 sandbox, so it will remain to be seen if it's as effective as it once was. That said, Gjallarhorn also feels like a weapon they cannot afford to get wrong. With that in mind, we’ll look forward to seeing the return of Exotic rocket launcher royalty later in 2021. Stay tuned for more details on the Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack as they become available.