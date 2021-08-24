Destiny 2: The Witch Queen release date The battle against Savathun and a wealth of new Destiny 2 content, weapons, and story await players early in 2022.

The Destiny 2 Showcase in August 2021 was a big day for content reveals for the game. The future of Destiny 2 was truly on display as crossplay, the Season of the Lost, and plenty more content were revealed. Perhaps chief among these was the long-awaited reveal of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion. Want to know when it arrives? We have that info right here for you. Check out the details below.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen release date

The release date for the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion is February 22, 2022. That’s right, 2/22/2222. Easy enough to remember, right? It’ll be launching on all platforms at the same time, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Pre-orders are also available now for the expansion and there will be standard and deluxe editions available, offering various bonuses to players that spend a little more on the expansion.

Players have been waiting a long time to hear anything new about The Witch Queen expansion. It was first revealed in June 2020 alongside a further expansion, Lightfall, that will come after. Then the COVID-19 pandemic happened and everything was thoroughly delayed, pushing The Witch Queen back to 2022.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen's release date will bring tons of new content and narrative to players come February 2022.

Bungie feels the time for waiting is over. The Season of the Lost is a pretty blatant lead-in for The Witch Queen expansion, featuring the returning Awoken Queen, Mara Sov, and setting up for the events coming in February 2022. Moreover, we’ll get a wealth of new features and content, such as weapon crafting, new Stasis gear, and new dungeons and stories to explore. All of this will lead to battle with the dreadful Witch Queen Savathun herself.

With the February 2022 release date set, we’re sure to see plenty more reveals from Bungie leading up to it. Stay tuned right here at Shacknews for any and all Destiny 2 and The Witch Queen content and reveals as they become available.