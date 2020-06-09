Destiny 2: The Witch Queen and Lightfall expansions confirmed for 2021 and 2022
Destiny 2: Beyond Light isn't the only thing that Bungie is working on. The developer also confirmed two new expansions called The Witch Queen and Lightfall set to arrive in 2021 and 2022 respectively.
Today's Destiny 2 livestream brought a ton of great news for Destiny 2 players. On top of revealing Beyond Light, the newest expansion coming this September, Bungie also revealed two additional expansions called The Witch Queen and Lightfall, which are set to arrive in 2021 and 2022.
