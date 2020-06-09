New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen and Lightfall expansions confirmed for 2021 and 2022

Destiny 2: Beyond Light isn't the only thing that Bungie is working on. The developer also confirmed two new expansions called The Witch Queen and Lightfall set to arrive in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Josh Hawkins
1

Today's Destiny 2 livestream brought a ton of great news for Destiny 2 players. On top of revealing Beyond Light, the newest expansion coming this September, Bungie also revealed two additional expansions called The Witch Queen and Lightfall, which are set to arrive in 2021 and 2022.

Developing...

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

