Destiny 2's The Witch Queen expansion delayed until 2022 by Bungie Bungie has delayed Destiny 2's The Witch Queen expansion to 2022.

Destiny 2’s next major expansion, The Witch Queen, was originally scheduled to release this fall. However, there’s been a shift in plans, as developer/publisher Bungie has announced that the expansion has been delayed to 2022.

Bungie posted a Destiny 2 2021 update to its official website on February 25, which was crammed with news and information for fans to digest. One of the biggest pieces of information was the fact that Destiny 2: The Witch Queen was being delayed to next year. When Bungie first revealed its slate of Destiny 2 expansions last year, The Witch Queen was set for a Fall 2021 release. The developer shares it came to the decision once they started to scale production on the expansion. No further release window was given outside of 2022.

“With COVID-19 keeping us away from the office, and the large amount of work on our plates, we needed to move the date in order to make sure that both this year's updates and The Witch Queen were both delivered at the quality we strive for, and on a schedule that made sense for everyone involved,” the statement reads, citing the ongoing pandemic as a key reason for the delay.

The Witch Queen will be the follow-up to Destiny 2’s most recent expansion, Beyond Light, adding more story and gameplay content for players. Bungie states that they will have more news on The Witch Queen later this summer. For more info and updates on Destiny 2, stick with us on Shacknews.