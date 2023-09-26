New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Where to farm Lucent Hive Ghosts - Destiny 2

Complete the Bone Breaker challenge in record time by farming Hive Ghosts in Destiny 2.
Sam Chandler
the Witch, or even after it, farming Lucent Hive Ghosts is something that can take a while, unless you know where to do it. In the event you are playing during Season 23, this is useful for the Bone Breaker challenge available during Week 6.

Farm Lucent Hive Ghosts

A map of Savathun's Throne world with the starting point of the Vow of the Disciple raid circled
Load into Savathun's Throne World and go to where you would spawn at the start of the Vow of the Disciple raid. There are two Lightbearers there.
The best place to farm Lucent Hive Ghosts is the entrance to Vow of the Disciple in Miasma of Savathun’s Throne World. To reach it, go to the Patrol version of Savathun’s Throne World and go left. As you enter Miasma, stay hugging the left-hand wall to reach the entrance to the raid. You will find two Lucent Hive Lightbearers there. Defeat them to get two Hive Ghost kills.

The two Lightbearer Hive that spawn at the entrance respawn extremely quickly. Simply back up from the area (near where the Scorn spawn will do) and the Hive will reappear in a matter of moments. The only difficulty with this method is that you will be competing with whoever else is nearby.

A Lightbearer Knight in the wild
Any enemy with "Lightbearer" in the name will drop a Hive Ghost when you kill it.
Alternatively, you can run through the various Lost Sectors in Savathun’s Throne World. Each of these should have some Lucent Hive Ghosts for you to squish.

Once you’ve crushed enough Hive Ghosts, you should be able to continue on with the Season of the Witch campaign, complete the Bone Breaker challenge, or do some other activity that requires squishing the Traveler’s creations. For more help with farming other odds and ends, read over the Shacknews Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.

