Compass Rose god roll - Destiny 2 A Compass Rose god roll from Solstice may just be what you need to create a great Solar build in Destiny 2.

Compass Rose is a Solar Shotgun that was introduced with Solstice in Season of the Haunted in Destiny 2. Acquiring a god roll Compass Rose will take a bit of farming, but there are enough decent perks that getting one shouldn’t be a problem. Here’s what we recommend you look for when one drops.

PVP – Compass Rose god roll

A Compass Rose god roll for PVP will focus on pushing out the range stat to make you a true menace. Drawing and aiming it quickly is another priority.

Compass Rose god roll - PVP Barrel Full Choke (Tightened barrel. Reduces projectile spread when aiming down sights at the cost of precision damage) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Fragile Focus (This weapon gains bonus range until the wielder takes damage. The bonus returns when no damage is taken for a short time) Perk 2 Snapshot Sights (Faster time to aim down sights) Origin Trait Dream Work (Once per reload, assists or assisted final blows partially refill the weapon from reserves, potentially overflowing the magazine) Masterwork Range Mod Sprint Grip

If you don’t like Full Choke, you might opt for Rifled Barrel if the massive hit to handling is of little concern. Alternatively, Smooth Bore and Corkscrew Rifling remain good choices. Accurized Rounds is the obvious perk for the pure increase to range.

For perks, Fragile Focus is only good if you can get the jump on another player. The moment you take damage you lose the range buff. Pair this with Snapshot Sights for better ADS speed (which you will want if you’re using Full Choke).

PVE – Compass Rose god roll

As with the PVP god roll, a Compass Rose roll for PVE will bump up its range. There are a few appealing perks on offer in its pool, so keep your eyes peeled.

Compass Rose god roll - PVE Barrel Full Choke (Tightened barrel. Reduces projectile spread when aiming down sights at the cost of precision damage) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Turnabout (Using this weapon to break the shield of a combatant or a Guardian using their Super will grant you an overshield) Perk 2 Incandescent (Defeating a target spreads scorch to those nearby. More powerful combatants and opposing Guardians cause scorch in a larger radius) Origin Trait Dream Work (Once per reload, assists or assisted final blows partially refill the weapon from reserves, potentially overflowing the magazine) Masterwork Range Mod Major Spec

In the event you love precision damage for your Shotguns in Destiny 2, leave Full Choke off. However, if you’re just breaking shields and spreading scorch, leave it on. To this end, Turnabout is handy given the overshield it grants. Then there’s Incandescent, which will elevate your Solar 3.0 build to new heights.

There are a whole lot of appealing Shotguns for PVE, so Compass Rose might not scratch the itch or offer what you need. Consider Seventh Seraph CQC-12, Found Verdict, or even Heritage.

When you do find your Compass Rose god roll, hold on to it. You never know what you’ll need a Solar Shotgun. For more weapon god rolls, we’ve got quite a collection growing on our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.