Found Verdict god roll - Destiny 2 A god roll Found Verdict in Destiny 2 will decimate PVE combatants and make your PVP opponents want to quit.

Found Verdict, an Arc Shotgun from Vault of Glass, has been added to Destiny 2. This powerhouse of an Energy weapon can put combatants on their backs, especially if you manage to get a Found Verdict god roll.

Found Verdict god rolls

Found Verdict is an exceptional Shotgun that excels at clearing adds and taking down Majors. It also comes with a decent perk pool that offers some good options for those looking for a PVE or PVP god roll. While it can roll with Rewind Rounds, it’s not actually worth using it as you don’t get much back. Also note that this shouldn’t be your boss-melting shotty – that responsibility is for First In, Last Out.

Found Verdict god roll for PVE

Full Auto and Frenzy make for a mean combo on Found Verdict.

There are a few solid options when it comes to a Found Verdict PVE god roll. For the most part, it’s going to be personal preference, but there are some standout options.

Barrel: Rifled Barrel (Range +10, Handling -15)

Magazine: Assault Mag (Stability +15, Rounds Per Minute +10)

Perk 1: Full Auto Trigger System

Perk 2: Frenzy

The goal of this perk roll is to focus on getting out as many of those high-impact shells as possible. It’s already an Aggressive Frame, which means it speeds up after a kill. Couple this with the Assault Mag and Found Verdict is really starting to shoot fast. You probably want to opt for Rifled Barrel over Full Choke, as it’s easy to get precision hits in PVE and you don’t want that damage dropping off.

As for the perks, Full Auto Trigger System lets you take advantage of that rate of fire and just spew out shots. This should help you melt Wyverns and other high-tier enemies. If you don’t care about clicking a lot, consider Auto-Loading Holster so you don’t have to worry about the reload time.

For the final perk, Frenzy is pretty great. You’ll find that Found Verdict starts dealing considerably more damage, which is good when facing down something like a Champion. While Light.gg might recommend Vorpal Weapon, I’d personally recommend against it as you want to use slug Shotguns as your boss melters, not Found Verdict.

If you’re not a fan of Frenzy, Demolitionist will ensure you get that grenade up faster and skip over the reload time. One-Two Punch had its moment to shine with the Arcstrider Hunters, but it’s not really worth it these days.

Found Verdict god roll for PVP

The Curated Roll for Found Verdict leaves much to be desired.

A PVP god roll Found Verdict is likely going to become a bane of your existence in Crucible. This thing hits like a truck and, with the right roll, will be able to practically snipe you. Move over Felwinter’s Lie, your days are numbered.

Barrel: Full Choke

Magazine: Accurized Rounds (Range +10)

Perk 1: Slideshot

Perk 2: Opening Shot

The goal of this Found Verdict god roll is to boost that Range stat to outrageous levels. The Impact of the Shotgun is rated at 80, so it’s good enough to obliterate opponents. Where it suffers is its Range, which sits at 38 – which is still higher than base level Felwinter’s.

So, this all means you want to get Full Choke and Accurized Rounds. Full Choke will ensure more of your pellets hit the target, at the cost of precision damage, while the latter will push out the Range. You might also like Rifled Barrel for the flat Range increase, though you do miss out on Handling, which will affect that ADS speed.

For the two perks, Slideshot reloads the magazine and boost the range and stability while Opening Shot boosts the accuracy and range on the first shot. Slide and shoot to basically turn this thing into a sniper.

The return of Found Verdict and its randomized perk pool means more players than ever will be chasing a perfect god roll. There are enough perks for a PVP and PVE god roll, which is good as you likely don’t want to use one for the other. Stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for more Vault of Glass weapon recommendations.