Watch the Destiny 2 cutscene - Osiris vs Rasputin A Destiny 2 cutscene featuring Rasputin and Osiris greeted players logging into the game after today's reset.

Players logging into Bungie’s looter shooter were greeted with a new Destiny 2 cutscene today. While it did come as a shock and get people talking, I'm not surprised to see a tease for the next season with the Season of Dawn coming to an end in a few short weeks. Please take a look.

Destiny 2 cutscene - Osiris vs Rasputin

This short scene featured Osiris walking up to Rasputin, the powerful Warmind regarded as a god to many people in the Tower, demanding to know whether he stood with the light, or with darkness. At the very end of the scene, Rasputin can be heard saying “Darkness” in response. However, that seems a bit too simple for us to just write the Warmind off as being bad.

I took Rasputin’s answer to be incomplete. After all, the door closes and the scene ends without insight into how the remainder of the exchange plays out. It’s also just a bit too easy for Bungie to give players the answer in a teaser, and I don’t see how doing so would be considered good storytelling. What is clear, though, is that there's tension between Osiris and Rasputin. If you're making me choose, I'm going with Rasputin all day, just so you know, Bungie.

Whatever the answer is, here’s to hoping Bungie has some big plans for the next season. We don’t yet know what it will be called, but we do know it will launch on March 10, 2020. In terms of narrative, I’m a bit interested, but that’s mostly because Rasputin and Warmind stuff is cool beyond reason, not so much because I feel Bungie has things under control at the moment.

For more help with almost every inch of the game, visit the Destiny 2 strategy guide we have going. It’s been updated and filled out for more than two years now and is one of the best resources around for new and veteran players alike.