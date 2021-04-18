Phoenix Protocol Exotic chest - Destiny 2 Phoenix Protocol is an Exotic chest piece for Well Warlocks in Destiny 2 that significantly boosts their Super generation.

Phoenix Protocol is an Exotic chest piece for Warlocks introduced to Destiny 2 during the first major expansion, Forsaken. Since then, a lot of new Exotics have been added, but none manage to fly under the radar quite like Phoenix Protocol. It has quite an unassuming perk, but when used at the right time, you can basically always have your Super ready to go.

Phoenix Protocol

Phoenix Protocol is all about using your Well of Radiance to clear groups of enemies instead of pure boss DPS. This typically goes against what most players are used to, as Well is almost exclusively used in raids to enable teams to deal more damage.

Battle-Hearth

Battle-Hearth is the Exotic perk on Phoenix Protocol. This perk is all about getting kills while standing in your Well of Radiance.

Kills and assists you make while standing in your Well of Radiance return Super energy.

This is an incredibly straightforward perk. If you and your team are standing in your Well of Radiance, getting kills, you will be getting Super energy. The returns are quite high, especially during areas where you need to clear a lot of enemies – like certain public events.

When to use Phoenix Protocol

Phoenix Protocol is best used when you're guaranteed to get a lot of kills or assists from allies in your Well of Radiance.

As alluded to above, Phoenix Protocol is best used if you know you’re going to be standing in one spot and shooting a lot of enemies. This is especially useful in places like the Blind Well where the only goal is to hold a location, certain encounters in raids, and even during some Nightfall Strikes where you’re assaulted by waves of enemies.

You would not use Phoenix Protocol for boss damage phases, like when fighting the last boss of the Deep Stone Crypt raid. It’s only going to be of value if you can get a lot of kills.

Now, whether or not this is a common enough occurrence to warrant using this over another Exotic remains to be seen. Lunafaction Boots, despite their nerf, still remain a top pick to assist your team.

How to get Phoenix Protocol

Phoenix Protocol is only available from by random chance through Exotic sources or Xur. This means you need to either purchase it from Xur on the weekend or get lucky with your Exotic drops. Thankfully, you can get several Exotic Engrams through the Season Pass and you can finish Nightfalls for a shot at more Exotics.

Phoenix Protocol lore

Do not grieve the dying star. Its death kindles newer life, and thus the wheel turns again. "Warlocks are edging in on Titan territory, I tell you." "What do you mean?" "Well, first I started losing fistfights with them in the Crucible. That's an affront to everything Titans stand for. If Wei-Ning were here, she'd die of shame!" "I'm sure she'd be thrilled, honestly." "That's beside the point. This thing with the fancy rift? It's basically Ward of Dawn." "It doesn't block ballistics." "But it does everything else! It's the same thing as the Ward we had before the Red Legion! It's outright plagiaristic!" "It doesn't blind people either." "Won't you just let me have my outrage?"

Phoenix Protocol is a powerful Warlock Exotic chest piece that is best utilized when you’re going to be clearing large waves of enemies. Slap on Well of Radiance and enjoy a continual stream of Super energy. Check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for more Exotic armor recommendations!