Destiny 2: Season of Arrivals roadmap

A look at the Season of Arrivals roadmap to see what lies ahead in Destiny 2 over the next three months.
Sam Chandler
1

Destiny 2: Season of Arrivals has arrived, bringing with it a few new things for players to do. As with all new seasons, there comes with it a roadmap, laying out what awaits players over the next few weeks and months. With the lead up to the next major expansion for Destiny 2 (Beyond Light), players will likely need to temper their expectations when it comes to the Destiny 2: Season of Arrivals roadmap.

The Season of Arrivals roadmap for Destiny 2 reveals five primary features players will be focusing on this season. While the image states that there is more coming, it’s best to set expectations accordingly. Bungie is currently working to release a major expansion this September, so it’s likely the main focus of the studio is on that as opposed to Season of Arrivals.

destiny 2 season of arrivals roadmap
  • June 9: Contact Public Event, Prophecy dungeon, Mission Interference and Weekly Quest
  • July 7 – September 22: Moments of Triumph
  • August 11 – September 8: Solstice of Heroes

The Contact Public Event is now live and is suffering the same matchmaking problems other activities in public spaces suffer. However, if you can get a team together or drop into a zone with more people, make sure you know how to trigger the Contact Heroic Public Event.

There is also the Prophecy dungeon, which is a new end-game dungeon for players to battle through. It has a recommended Power of 1040, so consider using the currently-working AFK forge farming method to boost to the new max Power level.

Beyond this, players can play through the Interference mission as well as a new Weekly Quest which promises Pinnacle gear.

There are also two major events happening in July and August. The Moments of Triumph tends to encourage players to tackle any last-minute Triumphs before the next major shift in the story while Solstice of Heroes is all about feeling powerful.

The Destiny 2: Season of Arrivals roadmap paints a clear picture of what players can expect from this season. While there is the promise of “more”, what this will be is anyone’s guess. Players can likely anticipate the season ending with a unique event that will usher in Beyond Light, as well as an Exotic quest. Keep it locked to the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for ongoing coverage.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler is relatively new to the industry, getting his start a few years ago as a writer-for-hire. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and finding his feet, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

