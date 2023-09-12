Warden's Law god roll - Destiny 2 Start farming Nightfalls and GMs because a Warden's Law god roll might be the new hotness in Crucible and PVE.

Warden’s Law was last seen in Destiny 2 way back in Season of the Outlaw, but has since received a refresh of perks with Season of the Witch. This unique, Kinetic, 257 RPM Hand Cannon fires a two-round burst, allowing it to dish out a surprising amount of damage rather quickly. The trick to making the gun feel good is finding a decent Warden’s Law god roll, and the good news is that there are plenty of tasty perks for PVP players.

How to get Warden’s Law

Warden’s Law is a Nightfall exclusive weapon. The chances of receiving one increase with the difficulty, with Grandmaster Nightfalls being a guaranteed drop of the Adept version (if you kill all the Champions). Take a look at our Grandmaster Nightfall schedule so you can plan out your farming.

PVP – Warden’s Law god roll

The perk pool for Warden’s Law positions it as a must-have for Crucible players. This thing has appealing perks in every single column, so if this god roll doesn’t jive with your playstyle, there is going to be one that does. We’ll be targeting the Stability stat here, as it’s quite a powerful Hand Cannon with an intense, but vertical, kick.

Warden's Law - PVP Barrel Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15) Magazine Tactical Mag (Magazine +2, Reload Speed +10, Stability +5) Perk 1 Snapshot Sights (Faster time to aim down sights) Perk 2 Kill Clip (Reloading after a kill grants increased damage) Origin Trait Vanguard's Vindication (Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of health) Masterwork Stability +10 Mod Adetpt Stability

Look for Fluted Barrel and Tactical Mag on the Barrel and Magazine. These are two perks that do a lot of work across the board. Fluted Barrel will nudge up the Stability and greatly improve the weapon’s Handling, which will help it feel snappier. Tactical Mag adds another round to the magazine, decreases the reload time, and helps with the Stability stat. To further improve the Stability, slap on an Adept Stability mod and look for the Stability Masterwork. If you don’t care about the kick, focus your efforts elsewhere.

When it comes to the perks, this is where personal preference takes over. Snapshot Sights makes Warden’s Law feel great when dueling, allowing you to quickly ADS and get the critical hits. However, you might also like Moving Target if you’re struggling to track foes (slap on a Targeting Adjuster mod too) or event Perpetual Motion.

The final perk column is also up in the air. Kill Clip will boost the damage output when you reload after a kill, but this can be tough to capitalize on. Frenzy will be kicked in almost constantly in PVP, making it a great choice with its buff to Reload Speed.

PVE – Warden’s Law god roll

Reining in the Stability stat isn’t nearly as important in PVE as it is in PVP. Taking an extra moment to adjust from the bounce isn’t often the difference between life and death. To that end, focus on boosting the Range to help this feel more useful at greater distances.

Warden's Law - PVE Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Fourth Time's the Charm (Rapidly landing precision hits will return two rounds to the magazine) Perk 2 Frenzy (Being in combat for an extended time increases damage, handling, and reload for this weapon until you are out of combat. Origin Trait Vanguard's Vindication (Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of health) Masterwork Range +10 Mod Minor Spec or Major Spec

Hammer-Forged Rifling and Accurized Rounds together account for a 20 point bump in the Range stat. This can be increased further with a Range Masterwork and even a Range Adept Mod if you get the Grandmaster Nightfall version. This will boost it to near max. However, it is likely better to use Minor Spec to secure red bar kills – but this can also be swapped out for Major Spec.

As for the perks, Fourth Time’s the Charm will help you avoid reloading when taking on stronger combatants. Couple this with Frenzy for the increased damage and the Reload Speed boost when you eventually have to reload.

Unfortunately, there are likely better Hand Cannons for PVE out there, like the mighty Austringer or Posterity. The available perks on Warden’s Law certainly position it as a strong PVP option.

Warden’s Law has returned to Destiny 2 with a refreshed perk pool that is sure to interest many Crucible players. Make sure you get in and farm up a decent supply and check whether you’ve got any god rolls. While you’re doing that, read over our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for an exhaustive list of other weapon god rolls.