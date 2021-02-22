Nightfall weapon rotation schedule - Destiny 2 Track which weapon is available in one of Destiny 2's hardest PVE activities with this Nightfall weapon rotation schedule.

Nightfalls have gotten more potent in Destiny 2 thanks to a new weapon drop system. Every week, a new weapon will become available. This Nightfall weapon rotation schedule will help you keep track of what weapon is available, when it will be back, and what you can look forward to in the future.

Nightfall weapon rotation schedule

The Palindrome is one a few new weapons that cycle through as Nightfall rewards each week.

With the release of Season 13, Season of the Chosen, the Nightfalls in Destiny 2 received an update. Players were already familiar with the Nightfall exclusive rewards, but now Bungie has added unique weapons to the pool on top of what drops are usually there for certain strikes.

Season of the Chosen added the following three weapons, each of which were originally in Destiny 1:

Shadow Price Palindrome The Swarm

Future seasons may remove or add new weapons to the mix so anticipate updates to the following Nightfall weapon rotation schedule.

Nightfall weapon rotation schedule Weekly Reset Weapon January 5th Palindrome (Hand Cannon) January 12th The Swarm (Machine Gun) January 19th Shadow Price (Auto Rifle) January 26th Palindrome (Hand Cannon) February 2nd The Swarm (Machine Gun) February 9th Shadow Price (Auto Rifle) February 16th Palindrome (Hand Cannon) February 23rd The Swarm (Machine Gun) March 2nd Shadow Price (Auto Rifle) March 9th Palindrome (Hand Cannon) March 16th The Swarm (Machine Gun) March 23rd Shadow Price (Auto Rifle) March 30th Palindrome (Hand Cannon) April 6th The Swarm (Machine Gun) April 13th Shadow Price (Auto Rifle) April 20th Palindrome (Hand Cannon) April 27th The Swarm (Machine Gun) May 4th Shadow Price (Auto Rifle) May 11th Palindrome (Hand Cannon) May 18th The Swarm (Machine Gun) May 25th Shadow Price (Auto Rifle) June 1st Palindrome (Hand Cannon) June 8th The Swarm (Machine Gun) June 15th Shadow Price (Auto Rifle) June 22nd Palindrome (Hand Cannon) June 29th The Swarm (Machine Gun) July 6th Shadow Price (Auto Rifle) July 13th Palindrome (Hand Cannon) July 20th The Swarm (Machine Gun) July 27th Shadow Price (Auto Rifle) August 3rd Palindrome (Hand Cannon) August 10th The Swarm (Machine Gun) August 17th Shadow Price (Auto Rifle) August 24th Palindrome (Hand Cannon) August 31st The Swarm (Machine Gun) September 7th Shadow Price (Auto Rifle) September 14th Palindrome (Hand Cannon) September 21st The Swarm (Machine Gun) September 28th Shadow Price (Auto Rifle) October 5th Palindrome (Hand Cannon) October 12th The Swarm (Machine Gun) October 19th Shadow Price (Auto Rifle) October 26th Palindrome (Hand Cannon) November 2nd The Swarm (Machine Gun) November 9th Shadow Price (Auto Rifle) November 16th Palindrome (Hand Cannon) November 23rd The Swarm (Machine Gun) November 30th Shadow Price (Auto Rifle) December 7th Palindrome (Hand Cannon) December 14th The Swarm (Machine Gun) December 21st Shadow Price (Auto Rifle) December 28th Palindrome (Hand Cannon)

Nightfall weapon drop chance

In terms of the drop chance for the Nightfall weapons, the tougher the Nightfall, the better chance you have of getting a weapon.

Adept: Rare

Hero: Uncommon

Legend: Common

Master: Common

For those that just want the gun, and don’t care so much about Ascendant Shards, then running the Legend difficulty will be the best bang for your buck. Unfortunately, there isn’t any concrete info (yet) on the exact drop percentages.

The new Nightfall weapon rotation schedule certainly makes Nightfalls that bit more rewarding for those looking to acquire better gear. It could be worth taking some time to farm up a great roll, as these will no doubt be some top-performing weapons in PVE and Crucible. Stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for more schedules and weapon overviews.