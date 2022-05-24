Austringer god roll - Destiny 2 Craft your own Austringer god roll in Destiny 2 and enjoy the perfect PVE and PVP Hand Cannon.

Austringer returns to Destiny 2 and finding a god roll one is going to be easier than ever. Thanks to Season of the Haunted, players will be able to craft their own Austringer god roll. This means you’ll get to handpick the exact perks you need for your specific build. But what does a god roll Austringer look like? Here are some tips.

PVP Austringer god roll

For a PVP Austringer god roll, you’ll want to focus on pushing out the Range and Handling, while also focusing on perks that make it snappier.

Austringer god roll - PVP Barrel Corkscrew Rifling (Stability +5, Range +5, Handling +5) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Range +5, Stability +10) Perk 1 Snapshot Sights (Faster time to aim down sights) Perk 2 Rangefinder (Aiming this weapon increases its effective range and zoom magnification) Masterwork Range Mod Target Acquisition

Snapshot Sights and Rangefinder work well to make the Hand Cannon feel more responsive. You’ll get it up to your eye faster and hit at greater ranges. You might also consider Eye of the Storm for the accuracy and handling boosts as your health dwindles. If you like starting fights, Opening Shot is another contender for the final column. For the mod, Target Acquisiton will help line up those long-range shots or you might like Sprint Grip for the hotswap.

PVE Austringer god roll

An Austringer god roll for PVE is going to have basically the same Barrel and Magazine as above, but you could aim for something with more Stability if you were so inclined. I’m a big fan of Outlaw and Demolitionist, especially if you’re rolling a Solar 3.0 build that relies on getting grenades out.

Austringer god roll - PVE Barrel Corkscrew Rifling (Stability +5, Range +5, Handling +5) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Range +5, Stability +10) Perk 1 Outlaw (Precision kills greatly decrease reload time) Perk 2 Demolitionist (Kills with this weapon generate grenade energy. Activating your grenade ability reloads this weapon from reserves) Masterwork Range Mod Minor Spec

If you’re more partial to straight up weapon damage, perks like Triple Tap, Rampage, and Frenzy are worth considering. For the mod, throw on one that makes sense for you – I like Minor Spec so that there’s no question as to whether or not a red bar is going to be defeated in one shot. You might also consider pairing this Hand Cannon with a Funnelweb god roll.

Finding an Austringer god roll was a special moment back in the day, and now thanks to crafting, you’re guaranteed to get one you love. You’ll just need to luck out on getting one with Deepsight Resonance to drop. Be sure to check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more weapon god roll recommendations.