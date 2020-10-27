Destiny 2: Beyond Light & Season of the Hunt roadmap Check out the Beyond Light and Season of the Hunt roadmap to see what's planned for the next few months of Destiny 2.

The Destiny 2: Beyond Light and Season of the Hunt roadmap has been revealed. Players that are excitedly awaiting the next major Destiny 2 content release have a lot to look forward to. There’s a new raid, a new type of activity, new strikes, Iron Banner, and annual events to keep players hooked. Let’s take a look at the Destiny 2: Beyond Light and Season of the Hunt roadmap and work out exactly what’s in store.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light & Season of the Hunt roadmap

The Season of the Hunt roadmap, which is also technically the Beyond Light roadmap, has a lot of information to unpack. There is, of course, content that is free to all players and then content that is limited to those who pick up the Beyond Light expansion.

November 10: Beyond Light begins, the Seasonal Artifact unlocks, new rewards in the Season Pass, Empire Hunts, The Glassway Strike

November 10 – January 12: Uncover Europa’s secrets

November 13: Adept weapons are added to Trials of Osiris

November 17: Season Mission and Wrathborn Hunts begin

November 21: New raid, Deep Stone Crypt, is available

December 8: Iron Banner

December 15 – January 5: The Dawning

Starting at the beginning, on November 10, players will be able to dive into the Beyond Light campaign, earn a new seasonal artifact, unlock new rewards through the season pass, play the new Strike, head to Europa to uncover its secrets, and partake in Empire Hunts.

The first Trials of Osiris of the season, starting on November 13, will have Adept weapons added to the pool of rewards for those players that reach the Lighthouse. These prestigious weapons boast some great features, including the ability to utilize the new Adept Mod type.

Following on, Wrathborn Hunts will start on November 17. This seems like an extension of the Empire Hunts. Players will also access a new season mission, which sounds like an Exotic questline similar to Exodus: Preparation and Exodus: Evacuation from Season of Arrivals.

The big event players will be working towards is the release of the Beyond Light raid, Deep Stone Crypt. On November 21, the raid unlocks. For the first 24 hours, Contest Mode will be active, severely hampering how useful Power is in the raid.

The first Iron Banner of the season will take place on December 8, and should run for the usual amount of time. What weapon is on offer this time around has yet to be revealed.

To cap off the Beyond Light and Season of the Hunt roadmap is The Dawning. This special event happens every year and often sees players baking cookies and other treats for the vendors of the Tower and beyond.

The roadmap also makes mention of a few Exotics coming to Destiny 2 with Beyond Light. Included in this is Hawkmoon and Duality, two weapons that have yet to be unveiled. However, Destiny 1 players will no doubt have some fond memories of the luck-based Hawkmoon.

With the Destiny 2: Beyond Light and Season of the Hunt roadmap revealed, players can start planning out how to attack the new season of content. There’s a lot on offer, with more to come in the New Year. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for our ongoing coverage.