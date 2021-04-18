Points Piercing Forever, Ticuu's Divination Exotic Cataylst - Destiny 2 Unlock the Ticuu's Divination Exotic Catalyst by completing the Points Piercing Forever quest in Destiny 2.

Completing the Points Piercing Forever quest in Destiny 2 rewards players with the Ticuu’s Divination Exotic Catalyst. This quest has players using Ticuu’s Divination – the Exotic from the Season of the Chosen Season Pass – in PVE and PVP content. The quest is rather straightforward, and once finished, only a few hundred kills with the bow remain before it’s fully powered.

After getting Ticuu's Divination, speak with Banshee-44 to get the Exotic Catalyst quest, Points Piercing Forever.

After collecting Ticuu’s Divination from the Season of the Chosen Season Pass (or purchasing it from the Moments to Lost Lights using Exotic Ciphers), speak with Banshee-44 in the Tower to receive the Points Piercing Forever quest. Completing all three steps of this quest rewards the Catalyst, which must then be charged.

Step 1: Orbs of Power, Guardians, and combatants

The first step in the quest is collect Orbs of Power, defeat Guardians, and defeat combatants.

100 Orbs of Power collected

50 Guardians defeated

100 Combatants defeated

Collecting 100 Orbs of Power is rather simple. Follow around other Guardians as they use their Super, being sure to collect the Orbs they generate. You can also use Masterworked weapons to generate Orbs for yourself.

As you complete the first step, you should be actively trying to get Guardian and combatant defeats. Head into Crucible for a few matches, play some Gambit, and just get through your weekly challenges to get this step finished.

Step 2: Calibration data generated and kills with Ticuu’s Divination

This second step of Points Piercing Forever is going to be a little bit more time-consuming. This step requires you to use Ticuu’s Divination to get kills, which can certainly be problematic for those players that prefer not to use bows.

200 Calibration data generated

50 Guardians defeated with Ticuu’s Divination

100 Combatants defeated with Ticuu’s Divination

To get the 200 calibration data, you will need to play the Strike playlist, Nightfall: The Ordeal, Gambit, Crucible, all while having Ticuu’s Divination equipped. Getting PVP wins and completing more difficult Nightfalls will reward more data.

The last two points, Guardian kills and combatant defeats using Ticuu’s Divination, is exactly as it sounds. Jump into Crucible and try your best to get the necessary kills with this Exotic bow. Thankfully, it’s a pretty powerful one.

Step 3: Return to Banshee-44

With the previous step completed, the final step is to go and speak with Banshee-44. He’ll hand over the Ticuu’s Divination Exotic Catalyst, which must then be charged by getting 400 kills using the bow.

With the Points Piercing Forever quest completed you will be the proud owner of an uncharged Ticuu’s Divination Exotic Catalyst. Take the time to charge it up and then swing by our guide of all Exotic Catalysts and Masterwork upgrades so you can get the rest! We’ve also got the Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide, which will help you navigate through every bit of content the game has to offer.