All Exotic Catalysts and Masterwork Upgrades in Destiny 2 Where to find all Exotic Catalysts and how to complete the Masterwork in Destiny 2.

Unlocking Exotics, and their Catalysts, is what gets most Destiny 2 players out of bed every day. Each Catalyst, when completed, upgrades an Exotic to a Masterwork version, increasing its power through some stat boost or by introducing a new perk, and causing it to generate Orbs of Light on multi-kills. Players who want to increase the potency of their favorite Exotic weapons will want to begin tracking down and completing the many Exotic Catalysts in Destiny 2.

Last updated on April 23, 2020 at 02:00 AM EST.

All Exotic Catalysts Masterwork Upgrades

Exotic Catalysts can drop from numerous locations in Destiny 2, though each Catalyst has its own specific drop location. Catalysts can drop from general content like Patrols, Strikes, Nightfalls, and Heroic Adventures, from multiplayer content like Quickplay Crucible and Competitive Crucible, as well as from end-game activities like the many raids. The best option is to find one you want, and then farm the activity until the Catalyst drops.

Exotic Catalysts in Destiny 2 boost an attribute of an Exotic weapon and sometimes adds a special effect.

Use the table below to learn what Exotic weapons have Catalysts, what the Catalyst does to the weapon, where to find the Catalyst, and how to upgrade it to Masterwork.

Information courtesy of light.gg Destiny database.

There are still a few Exotic weapons that have yet to receive their Exotic Catalyst, so check back with us periodically as we update this list once new Catalysts are added to Destiny 2. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide for more comprehensive guides, information, and walkthroughs.