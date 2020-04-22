New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Exotic Catalysts and Masterwork Upgrades in Destiny 2

Where to find all Exotic Catalysts and how to complete the Masterwork in Destiny 2.
Sam Chandler
0

Unlocking Exotics, and their Catalysts, is what gets most Destiny 2 players out of bed every day. Each Catalyst, when completed, upgrades an Exotic to a Masterwork version, increasing its power through some stat boost or by introducing a new perk, and causing it to generate Orbs of Light on multi-kills. Players who want to increase the potency of their favorite Exotic weapons will want to begin tracking down and completing the many Exotic Catalysts in Destiny 2.

Last updated on April 23, 2020 at 02:00 AM EST.

All Exotic Catalysts Masterwork Upgrades

Exotic Catalysts can drop from numerous locations in Destiny 2, though each Catalyst has its own specific drop location. Catalysts can drop from general content like Patrols, Strikes, Nightfalls, and Heroic Adventures, from multiplayer content like Quickplay Crucible and Competitive Crucible, as well as from end-game activities like the many raids. The best option is to find one you want, and then farm the activity until the Catalyst drops.

all exotic catalysts
Exotic Catalysts in Destiny 2 boost an attribute of an Exotic weapon and sometimes adds a special effect.

Use the table below to learn what Exotic weapons have Catalysts, what the Catalyst does to the weapon, where to find the Catalyst, and how to upgrade it to Masterwork.

Weapon Catalyst Effect Where to find Catalyst How to upgrade Masterwork
Ace of Spades Firefly does more damage while Memento Mori is active. Strikes or Nightfall 500 kills
Anarchy N/A N/A N/A
Arbalest N/A N/A N/A
Bad Juju Precision kills greatly decrease reload time 45 Tributes in the Tribute Hall 500 kills
Bastion N/A N/A N/A
Black Talon N/A N/A N/A
Borealis +20 Reload Speed Kill PVE enemies 150 Arc, Solar, and Void kills
Cerberus+1 Hold reload to swap to a tighter, close-ranged spread. Kill PVE enemies 500 kills
The Chaperone N/A N/A N/A
Coldheart +20 Stability
+20 Reload Speed		 Heroic Strike and Nightfall bosses 300 kills
The Colony +10 Magazine
Deeper Pockets (Increased ammo reserves)		 Heroic Strike and Nightfall bosses 500 kills
Crimson +20 Range Kill PVE enemies 300 precision kills
D.A.R.C.I. +20 Stability Kill PVE enemies 300 precision kills
Deathbringer N/A N/A N/A
Devil's Ruin N/A N/A N/A
Divinity N/A N/A N/A
Eriana's Vow +Magazine
Auto-Loading Holster		 Collected from Banshee-44 after completing a bounty or recieving a rank-up package. Complete Gambit matches, Crucible, Vex Offensive, and Strikes while using Eriana's Vow
Fighting Lion +30 Reload Speed
Chimera (After this weapon fires, equipped Kinetic and Power weapons gain a brief period of increased handling and precision damage)		 Rewarded during the Festival of the Lost OR killing PVE enemies Kills and bounties
The Fourth Horseman Adds an additional round to the magazine and increases reload speed Legendary Lost Sectors and Seraph Tower Public Events. 400 kills
Graviton Lance +20 Range
+15 Aim Assist
Hidden Hand (Better target acquisition)		 Pledge to Dead Orbit 500 kills and 1,000 kills with the Cosmology perk
Hard Light +25 Stability Heroic Strikes and Nightfall bosses 1,000 kills
Heir Apparent N/A N/A N/A
The Huckleberry Amibitous Assassin (Overflows the magazine based on the number of rapid kills before reloading) Heroic Adventures 500 kills
Izanagi's Burden Damage bonus with 4x Honed Edge Heroic Menagerie with Masterwork Chalice of Opulence 500 kills
Jade Rabbit +30 Stability Crucible wins 250 kills in Crucible
Jötunn N/A N/A N/A
The Last Word N/A N/A N/A
Legend of Acrius +40 Reload Speed
Deeper Pockets (Increased ammo reserves)		 Prestige Leviathan raid 500 kills
Leviathan's Breath N/A N/A N/A
Lord of Wolves N/A N/A N/A
Lumina N/A N/A N/A
Malfeasance N/A N/A N/A
Merciless +40 Range
+40 Stability		 Heroic Strike and Nightfall bosses 500 kills
MIDA Multi-Tool Outlaw (Precision kills greatly increase reload speed) Competitive Crucible wins at Legend Glory Rank Defeat Crucible enemies with precision damage (with MIDA Multi-Tool)
Monte Carlo N/A N/A N/A
Le Monarque N/A N/A N/A
One Thousand Voices N/A N/A N/A
Outbreak Perfected Increases nanite damage. Enemies that die with nanites attached to them generate additional nanites. Complete Zero Hour Heroic Complete Zero Hour Heroic mission to get SIVA particulates. Use Void, Arc, and Solar configuration for bonus points.
500 Precision kills
Polaris Lance Dragonfly (Precision kills create an elemental damage explosion) Complete Nascent Dawn quest line 500 kills and 50 kills with the Perfect Fifth
Prometheus Lens +20 Stability
+20 Handling		 Heroic Strike and Nightfall bosses 300 kills
The Prospector +40 Blast Radius
Deeper Pockets (Increased ammo reserves)		 Heroic Strikes and Nightfall bosses 500 kills
The Queenbreaker N/A N/A N/A
Rat King +20 Aim Assist
+20 Recoil Direction
Infestation (Improved aim assist and recoil direction. Refreshes health on Vermin invisibility trigger)		 Heroic Strikes and Nightfall bosses 500 PVE kills with Fireteam using Rat King
Riskrunner +30 Range Heroic Strike and Nightfall bosses and the Pain and Gain Exotic quest 300 kills and 300 lightning chain kills
Skyburner's Oath +30 Range Leviathan raid completions 1,000 Cabal kills
Sleeper Simulant +75 Charge Time
Accelerated Coils (Speeds up weapon charge time)		 Prestige Spire of Stars raid Kills with each Escalation Protocol weapon: 1,000 Sniper Rifle kills, 1,000 Shotgun kills, 2,000 Submachine Gun kills
Sturm +20 Range
+40 Handling		 Defeat enemies on Nessus 500 kills with Sturm and 500 kills with Drang (Both guns equipped)
Sunshot +20 Range
+20 Stability		 Pledge to Future War Cult OR Strike and Crucible 500 kills and 1,000 kills with Sun Blast perk
SUROS Regime +50 Recoil Direction
SUROS Ascendance (Increased chance for kills to regen health)		 Crucible wins 300 Crucible kills
Sweet Business Serious Busness (When this weapon is fully spun up, the flinch from incoming damage is greatly reduced) Pledge to New Monarchy 250 multi-kills
Symmetry Increases the maximum number of Dynamic Charge stacks. Picked up from Banshee-44 as part of the quest, Symmetry Remastered Complete the Symmetry Remastered quest
Tarrabah N/A N/A N/A
Telesto +60 Magazine 
Deeper Pockets (Increased ammo reserves)		 Prestige Eater of Worlds raid Complete all Verses for Brother Vance in the Lighthouse on Mercury
Thorn N/A N/A N/A
Thunderlord N/A N/A N/A
Tommy's Matchbook While Ignition Trigger is active, your health recovers much faster. Season of the Worthy Season Pass. 700 kills
Tractor Cannon +70 Magazine 
Deeper Pockets (Increased ammo reserves)		 Kills in PVE 300 kills
Trinity Ghoul N/A N/A N/A
Truth N/A N/A N/A
Two-Tailed Fox N/A N/A N/A
Vigilance Wing Full Auto Trigger System (Holding down the trigger will fire this weapon in full auto) Crucible wins 250 PVP kills and 5 Blood for Blood medals (avenge teammates)
Wardcliff Coil Pinpoint Guidance Module (Improved tracking on projectiles) Heroic Strike and Nightfall bosses 500 kills
Wavesplitter N/A N/A N/A
Whisper of the Worm +30 Reload Speed
Whispered Breathing (Aiming this weapon without firing for a brief moment grants bonus range and precision damage while it remains zoomed)		 Awarded after clearing The Whisper for the first time Complete The Whisper and open chests in The Whisper to collect Blighted Essence
Wish-Ender N/A N/A N/A
Worldline Zero Another Dimension (Reduces the activision time of Tesseract) Kills in PVE with a sword Hit each Level 7 Escalation Protocol boss with Worldline Zero
Xenophage N/A N/A N/A

Information courtesy of light.gg Destiny database.

There are still a few Exotic weapons that have yet to receive their Exotic Catalyst, so check back with us periodically as we update this list once new Catalysts are added to Destiny 2. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide for more comprehensive guides, information, and walkthroughs.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler is relatively new to the industry, getting his start a few years ago as a writer-for-hire. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and finding his feet, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

