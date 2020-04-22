All Exotic Catalysts and Masterwork Upgrades in Destiny 2
Where to find all Exotic Catalysts and how to complete the Masterwork in Destiny 2.
Unlocking Exotics, and their Catalysts, is what gets most Destiny 2 players out of bed every day. Each Catalyst, when completed, upgrades an Exotic to a Masterwork version, increasing its power through some stat boost or by introducing a new perk, and causing it to generate Orbs of Light on multi-kills. Players who want to increase the potency of their favorite Exotic weapons will want to begin tracking down and completing the many Exotic Catalysts in Destiny 2.
All Exotic Catalysts Masterwork Upgrades
Exotic Catalysts can drop from numerous locations in Destiny 2, though each Catalyst has its own specific drop location. Catalysts can drop from general content like Patrols, Strikes, Nightfalls, and Heroic Adventures, from multiplayer content like Quickplay Crucible and Competitive Crucible, as well as from end-game activities like the many raids. The best option is to find one you want, and then farm the activity until the Catalyst drops.
Use the table below to learn what Exotic weapons have Catalysts, what the Catalyst does to the weapon, where to find the Catalyst, and how to upgrade it to Masterwork.
|Weapon
|Catalyst Effect
|Where to find Catalyst
|How to upgrade Masterwork
|Ace of Spades
|Firefly does more damage while Memento Mori is active.
|Strikes or Nightfall
|500 kills
|Anarchy
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Arbalest
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bad Juju
|Precision kills greatly decrease reload time
|45 Tributes in the Tribute Hall
|500 kills
|Bastion
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Black Talon
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Borealis
|+20 Reload Speed
|Kill PVE enemies
|150 Arc, Solar, and Void kills
|Cerberus+1
|Hold reload to swap to a tighter, close-ranged spread.
|Kill PVE enemies
|500 kills
|The Chaperone
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Coldheart
|+20 Stability
+20 Reload Speed
|Heroic Strike and Nightfall bosses
|300 kills
|The Colony
|+10 Magazine
Deeper Pockets (Increased ammo reserves)
|Heroic Strike and Nightfall bosses
|500 kills
|Crimson
|+20 Range
|Kill PVE enemies
|300 precision kills
|D.A.R.C.I.
|+20 Stability
|Kill PVE enemies
|300 precision kills
|Deathbringer
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Devil's Ruin
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Divinity
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Eriana's Vow
|+Magazine
Auto-Loading Holster
|Collected from Banshee-44 after completing a bounty or recieving a rank-up package.
|Complete Gambit matches, Crucible, Vex Offensive, and Strikes while using Eriana's Vow
|Fighting Lion
|+30 Reload Speed
Chimera (After this weapon fires, equipped Kinetic and Power weapons gain a brief period of increased handling and precision damage)
|Rewarded during the Festival of the Lost OR killing PVE enemies
|Kills and bounties
|The Fourth Horseman
|Adds an additional round to the magazine and increases reload speed
|Legendary Lost Sectors and Seraph Tower Public Events.
|400 kills
|Graviton Lance
|+20 Range
+15 Aim Assist
Hidden Hand (Better target acquisition)
|Pledge to Dead Orbit
|500 kills and 1,000 kills with the Cosmology perk
|Hard Light
|+25 Stability
|Heroic Strikes and Nightfall bosses
|1,000 kills
|Heir Apparent
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|The Huckleberry
|Amibitous Assassin (Overflows the magazine based on the number of rapid kills before reloading)
|Heroic Adventures
|500 kills
|Izanagi's Burden
|Damage bonus with 4x Honed Edge
|Heroic Menagerie with Masterwork Chalice of Opulence
|500 kills
|Jade Rabbit
|+30 Stability
|Crucible wins
|250 kills in Crucible
|Jötunn
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|The Last Word
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Legend of Acrius
|+40 Reload Speed
Deeper Pockets (Increased ammo reserves)
|Prestige Leviathan raid
|500 kills
|Leviathan's Breath
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Lord of Wolves
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Lumina
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Malfeasance
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Merciless
|+40 Range
+40 Stability
|Heroic Strike and Nightfall bosses
|500 kills
|MIDA Multi-Tool
|Outlaw (Precision kills greatly increase reload speed)
|Competitive Crucible wins at Legend Glory Rank
|Defeat Crucible enemies with precision damage (with MIDA Multi-Tool)
|Monte Carlo
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Le Monarque
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|One Thousand Voices
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Outbreak Perfected
|Increases nanite damage. Enemies that die with nanites attached to them generate additional nanites.
|Complete Zero Hour Heroic
|Complete Zero Hour Heroic mission to get SIVA particulates. Use Void, Arc, and Solar configuration for bonus points.
500 Precision kills
|Polaris Lance
|Dragonfly (Precision kills create an elemental damage explosion)
|Complete Nascent Dawn quest line
|500 kills and 50 kills with the Perfect Fifth
|Prometheus Lens
|+20 Stability
+20 Handling
|Heroic Strike and Nightfall bosses
|300 kills
|The Prospector
|+40 Blast Radius
Deeper Pockets (Increased ammo reserves)
|Heroic Strikes and Nightfall bosses
|500 kills
|The Queenbreaker
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rat King
|+20 Aim Assist
+20 Recoil Direction
Infestation (Improved aim assist and recoil direction. Refreshes health on Vermin invisibility trigger)
|Heroic Strikes and Nightfall bosses
|500 PVE kills with Fireteam using Rat King
|Riskrunner
|+30 Range
|Heroic Strike and Nightfall bosses and the Pain and Gain Exotic quest
|300 kills and 300 lightning chain kills
|Skyburner's Oath
|+30 Range
|Leviathan raid completions
|1,000 Cabal kills
|Sleeper Simulant
|+75 Charge Time
Accelerated Coils (Speeds up weapon charge time)
|Prestige Spire of Stars raid
|Kills with each Escalation Protocol weapon: 1,000 Sniper Rifle kills, 1,000 Shotgun kills, 2,000 Submachine Gun kills
|Sturm
|+20 Range
+40 Handling
|Defeat enemies on Nessus
|500 kills with Sturm and 500 kills with Drang (Both guns equipped)
|Sunshot
|+20 Range
+20 Stability
|Pledge to Future War Cult OR Strike and Crucible
|500 kills and 1,000 kills with Sun Blast perk
|SUROS Regime
|+50 Recoil Direction
SUROS Ascendance (Increased chance for kills to regen health)
|Crucible wins
|300 Crucible kills
|Sweet Business
|Serious Busness (When this weapon is fully spun up, the flinch from incoming damage is greatly reduced)
|Pledge to New Monarchy
|250 multi-kills
|Symmetry
|Increases the maximum number of Dynamic Charge stacks.
|Picked up from Banshee-44 as part of the quest, Symmetry Remastered
|Complete the Symmetry Remastered quest
|Tarrabah
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Telesto
|+60 Magazine
Deeper Pockets (Increased ammo reserves)
|Prestige Eater of Worlds raid
|Complete all Verses for Brother Vance in the Lighthouse on Mercury
|Thorn
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Thunderlord
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Tommy's Matchbook
|While Ignition Trigger is active, your health recovers much faster.
|Season of the Worthy Season Pass.
|700 kills
|Tractor Cannon
|+70 Magazine
Deeper Pockets (Increased ammo reserves)
|Kills in PVE
|300 kills
|Trinity Ghoul
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Truth
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Two-Tailed Fox
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Vigilance Wing
|Full Auto Trigger System (Holding down the trigger will fire this weapon in full auto)
|Crucible wins
|250 PVP kills and 5 Blood for Blood medals (avenge teammates)
|Wardcliff Coil
|Pinpoint Guidance Module (Improved tracking on projectiles)
|Heroic Strike and Nightfall bosses
|500 kills
|Wavesplitter
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Whisper of the Worm
|+30 Reload Speed
Whispered Breathing (Aiming this weapon without firing for a brief moment grants bonus range and precision damage while it remains zoomed)
|Awarded after clearing The Whisper for the first time
|Complete The Whisper and open chests in The Whisper to collect Blighted Essence
|Wish-Ender
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Worldline Zero
|Another Dimension (Reduces the activision time of Tesseract)
|Kills in PVE with a sword
|Hit each Level 7 Escalation Protocol boss with Worldline Zero
|Xenophage
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Information courtesy of light.gg Destiny database.
