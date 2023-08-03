New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide

Exotic Mission Rotator schedule - Destiny 2

Keep track of the Exotic Mission schedule so you know which one is coming up next in Destiny 2's Rotator.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Bungie
1

The Exotic Mission Rotator is a new activity in Destiny 2 that lets players replay old Exotic missions. These missions are on a weekly schedule, letting players experience older, previously removed content, while also being able to earn powerful Exotic weapons. Below is the Exotic Mission Rotator schedule so you can plan out your attempts and unlock the weapons you need.

Exotic Mission Rotator schedule

Each week, starting in Season 22, an Exotic mission will be available to play. Completing this mission will reward you with the associated Exotic, which will also be craftable. This Exotic mission schedule is similar to Destiny 2’s featured raid and featured dungeon setup.

Exotic Mission Rotator Schedule
Date Exotic Mission Weapon
August 22 Presage Dead Man's Tale
August 29 Vox Obscura Dead Messenger
September 5 Operation: Seraph's Shield Revision Zero
September 12 Pending Pending
September 19 Pending Pending
September 26 Pending Pending
October 3 Pending Pending
October 10 Pending Pending
October 17 Pending Pending
October 24 Pending Pending
October 31 Pending Pending
November 7 Pending Pending
November 14 Pending Pending
November 21 Pending Pending
November 28 Pending Pending
December 5 Pending Pending
December 12 Pending Pending
December 19 Pending Pending
December 26 Pending Pending

Crafting weapons in Destiny 2, specifically Exotics, is a rather new addition. With the Exotic Mission Rotator, players will be able to craft even more Exotics, allowing players to tweak these powerful weapons to better match their builds and playstyles. Take a look at our weapon crafting guide to learn all the ins and outs as well as our Weapon Pattern sources to see how to acquire some other weapons for crafting.

Revision Zero being crafted at the Relic in Destiny
Players will be able to earn and craft previously released Exotic weapons, like Revision Zero.
Source: Shacknews

Keep this Exotic Mission Rotator schedule saved in a tab as we’ll be updating it every season in Destiny 2. Look over our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for even more schedules and activity tracking.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola