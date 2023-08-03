Exotic Mission Rotator schedule - Destiny 2
Keep track of the Exotic Mission schedule so you know which one is coming up next in Destiny 2's Rotator.
The Exotic Mission Rotator is a new activity in Destiny 2 that lets players replay old Exotic missions. These missions are on a weekly schedule, letting players experience older, previously removed content, while also being able to earn powerful Exotic weapons. Below is the Exotic Mission Rotator schedule so you can plan out your attempts and unlock the weapons you need.
Exotic Mission Rotator schedule
Each week, starting in Season 22, an Exotic mission will be available to play. Completing this mission will reward you with the associated Exotic, which will also be craftable. This Exotic mission schedule is similar to Destiny 2’s featured raid and featured dungeon setup.
|Exotic Mission Rotator Schedule
|Date
|Exotic Mission
|Weapon
|August 22
|Presage
|Dead Man's Tale
|August 29
|Vox Obscura
|Dead Messenger
|September 5
|Operation: Seraph's Shield
|Revision Zero
|September 12
|Pending
|Pending
|September 19
|Pending
|Pending
|September 26
|Pending
|Pending
|October 3
|Pending
|Pending
|October 10
|Pending
|Pending
|October 17
|Pending
|Pending
|October 24
|Pending
|Pending
|October 31
|Pending
|Pending
|November 7
|Pending
|Pending
|November 14
|Pending
|Pending
|November 21
|Pending
|Pending
|November 28
|Pending
|Pending
|December 5
|Pending
|Pending
|December 12
|Pending
|Pending
|December 19
|Pending
|Pending
|December 26
|Pending
|Pending
Crafting weapons in Destiny 2, specifically Exotics, is a rather new addition. With the Exotic Mission Rotator, players will be able to craft even more Exotics, allowing players to tweak these powerful weapons to better match their builds and playstyles. Take a look at our weapon crafting guide to learn all the ins and outs as well as our Weapon Pattern sources to see how to acquire some other weapons for crafting.
Keep this Exotic Mission Rotator schedule saved in a tab as we’ll be updating it every season in Destiny 2. Look over our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for even more schedules and activity tracking.
