Exotic Mission Rotator schedule - Destiny 2

The Exotic Mission Rotator is a new activity in Destiny 2 that lets players replay old Exotic missions. These missions are on a weekly schedule, letting players experience older, previously removed content, while also being able to earn powerful Exotic weapons. Below is the Exotic Mission Rotator schedule so you can plan out your attempts and unlock the weapons you need.

Exotic Mission Rotator schedule

Each week, starting in Season 22, an Exotic mission will be available to play. Completing this mission will reward you with the associated Exotic, which will also be craftable. This Exotic mission schedule is similar to Destiny 2’s featured raid and featured dungeon setup.

Exotic Mission Rotator Schedule Date Exotic Mission Weapon August 22 Presage Dead Man's Tale August 29 Vox Obscura Dead Messenger September 5 Operation: Seraph's Shield Revision Zero September 12 Pending Pending September 19 Pending Pending September 26 Pending Pending October 3 Pending Pending October 10 Pending Pending October 17 Pending Pending October 24 Pending Pending October 31 Pending Pending November 7 Pending Pending November 14 Pending Pending November 21 Pending Pending November 28 Pending Pending December 5 Pending Pending December 12 Pending Pending December 19 Pending Pending December 26 Pending Pending

Crafting weapons in Destiny 2, specifically Exotics, is a rather new addition. With the Exotic Mission Rotator, players will be able to craft even more Exotics, allowing players to tweak these powerful weapons to better match their builds and playstyles. Take a look at our weapon crafting guide to learn all the ins and outs as well as our Weapon Pattern sources to see how to acquire some other weapons for crafting.

Players will be able to earn and craft previously released Exotic weapons, like Revision Zero.

Source: Shacknews

Keep this Exotic Mission Rotator schedule saved in a tab as we'll be updating it every season in Destiny 2.