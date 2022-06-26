Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Beloved god roll - Destiny 2

Craft a Beloved god roll in Destiny 2 and enjoy one of the best PVP Sniper Rifles in the game.
Sam Chandler
2

Beloved has returned to Destiny 2 and it’s time for you to get a god roll. After you’ve acquired all the patterns necessary to craft your own, you’ll want to spend some time leveling it up so you can get your ultimate Solar Sniper Rifle. Here are our recommendations for a Beloved god roll for PVE and PVP. Remember to pair your Beloved with an Austringer god roll for maximum Opulent weapon goodness.

PVP – Beloved god roll

destiny 2 beloved god roll pvp
Image credit: D2Gunsmith.

A Beloved god roll for PVP will focus on the weapon’s handling almost exclusively. There aren’t a whole lot of perks that will boost your killing, but it does benefit from two that make it feel buttery smooth to use.

Beloved god roll - PVP
Barrel Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15)
Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Range +5, Stability +10)
Perk 1 Snapshot Sights (Faster time to aimd down sights. Stability is increased. Stability +5)
Perk 2 Quickdraw (This weapon can be drawn unbelievably fast)
Masterwork Handling
Mod Icarus Grip

The first two columns are dealer’s choice, but both of these will significantly improve Beloved’s stability and its handling. With a handling Masterwork you’ll be laughing all the way to another Crucible win. Slap on Icarus Grip to improve your in-air headshots.

As for the final two perks, Snapshot Sights and Quickdraw are just lovely. You may enjoy Firmly Planted if you find yourself sitting in a lane or event Moving Target if you need some more mobility while aiming.

PVE – Beloved god roll

destiny 2 beloved god roll pve
Image credit: D2Gunsmith.

For PVE, a Beloved god roll will focus on getting bullets back into the magazine and lean into the new Solar 3.0 potential.

Beloved god roll - PVE
Barrel Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15)
Magazine Appended Mag (Magazine +1)
Perk 1 Fouth Time's the Charm (Rapidly land precision hits will return two rounds to the magazine)
Perk 2 Incandescent (Defeating a target spreads scorch to those nearby. More powerful combatants and opposing Guardians cause scorch in larger radius)
Masterwork Reload Speed
Mod Major Spec

Appended Mag gives you one extra round to help you keep proccing Fourth Time’s the Charm. Extended Mag is just a worse version, especially for Sniper Rifles. Look for Incandescent if you’re rolling a Solar build or Box Breathing or Rampage for everything else. I’m not currently a fan of Box Breathing since it was nerfed, but you might enjoy the slight bump in damage.

Take advantage of Season of the Haunted to unlock all the patterns for Beloved so you can craft as many god rolls as you need. This Sniper Rifle feels great in both Crucible and PVE content, so it’s worth having one that works for you. Check out our Destiny 2 Guide for more god roll recommendations.

Guides Editor
Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

