Featured raid schedule & rotation - Destiny 2

Featured raids is a new rotating system in Destiny 2. Each week, one of the older raids will be active, rewarding players with Pinnacle drops and activating all of that raid’s challenges. Players that are chasing better gear will want to take advantage of this new Pinnacle source. Below is a featured raid schedule so you can plan out your farming sessions.

Featured raid schedule & rotation

Each week, one of the old raids will be active, offering players Pinnacle gear and turning on all the raid's challenges.

Each week there will be two raids that players can complete to score Pinnacle gear. There will be the most recently release raid (such as Vow of the Disciple from The Witch Queen) and the weekly featured raid.

Featured raid schedule & rotation Date Raid May 24 Last Wish May 31 Garden of Salvation June 7 Deep Stone Crypt

The weekly featured raid will have all of its challenges active, giving players a shot at some bonus gear. Here is a list of each raid challenge so you can knock them out.

The weekly featured raid will have all of its challenges active, giving players a shot at some bonus gear. Here is a list of each raid challenge so you can knock them out.