Featured raid schedule & rotation - Destiny 2
Use this featured raid schedule and rotation so you can earn some extra Pinnacles in Destiny 2.
Featured raids is a new rotating system in Destiny 2. Each week, one of the older raids will be active, rewarding players with Pinnacle drops and activating all of that raid’s challenges. Players that are chasing better gear will want to take advantage of this new Pinnacle source. Below is a featured raid schedule so you can plan out your farming sessions.
Featured raid schedule & rotation
Each week there will be two raids that players can complete to score Pinnacle gear. There will be the most recently release raid (such as Vow of the Disciple from The Witch Queen) and the weekly featured raid.
|Date
|Raid
|May 24
|Last Wish
|May 31
|Garden of Salvation
|June 7
|Deep Stone Crypt
The weekly featured raid will have all of its challenges active, giving players a shot at some bonus gear. Here is a list of each raid challenge so you can knock them out.
- Last Wish
- Summoning Ritual – Kalli challenge
- Which Witch – Shuro Chi challenge
- Forever Fight – Morgeth challenge
- Keep Out – Vault challenge
- Strength of Memory – Riven challenge
- Garden of Salvation
- Staying Alive/Leftovers – Evade the Consecrated Mind challenge
- A Link to the Chain – Summon the Consecrated Mind challenge
- To the Top – Consecrated Mind challenge
- Zero to One Hundred – Sanctified Mind challenge
- Deep Stone Crypt
- Red Rover – Crypt Security challenge
- Copies of Copies – Atraks-1 challenge
- Of All Trades – Taniks, Reborn challenge
- The Core Four – Tanis, the Abomination challenge
- Vault of Glass
- Wait for it… – Conflux challenge
- The Only Oracle For You – Oracle challenge
- Out of Its Way – Templar challenge
- Strangers in Time – Gatekeeper challenge
- Ensemble’s Refrain – Atheon challenge
Keep this featured raid schedule bookmarked so you can come back and see which raid is active each week in Destiny 2. Remember to attempt the challenges for some bonus gear. Swing by the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for more help with raids and other endgame content.
