Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Featured raid schedule & rotation - Destiny 2

Use this featured raid schedule and rotation so you can earn some extra Pinnacles in Destiny 2.

Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Featured raids is a new rotating system in Destiny 2. Each week, one of the older raids will be active, rewarding players with Pinnacle drops and activating all of that raid’s challenges. Players that are chasing better gear will want to take advantage of this new Pinnacle source. Below is a featured raid schedule so you can plan out your farming sessions.

Featured raid schedule & rotation

destiny 2 featured raid schedule rotation
Each week, one of the old raids will be active, offering players Pinnacle gear and turning on all the raid's challenges.

Each week there will be two raids that players can complete to score Pinnacle gear. There will be the most recently release raid (such as Vow of the Disciple from The Witch Queen) and the weekly featured raid.

Featured raid schedule & rotation
Date Raid
May 24 Last Wish
May 31 Garden of Salvation
June 7 Deep Stone Crypt

The weekly featured raid will have all of its challenges active, giving players a shot at some bonus gear. Here is a list of each raid challenge so you can knock them out.

Keep this featured raid schedule bookmarked so you can come back and see which raid is active each week in Destiny 2. Remember to attempt the challenges for some bonus gear. Swing by the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for more help with raids and other endgame content.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola