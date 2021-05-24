Vault of Glass raid guide - Destiny 2 A complete Vault of Glass raid guide for Destiny 2, the old-but-new raid added to the game with Season of the Splicer.

Vault of Glass has returned and it’s a little bit different in Destiny 2. For those looking for the optimal strategy for completing this iconic raid, look no further than this Vault of Glass raid guide. Whether you’re a veteran or someone venturing below Venus for the first time, this raid will test you and your Fireteam and offer great rewards for those that complete it.

Vault of Glass raid guide

The Vault of Glass takes place on Venus, an area that is currently only accessible through the new Legends node in the Director. The raid has a recommended Power of 1300, which shouldn’t be too difficult to reach given Destiny 2’s new lenient Power structure. For those that played the original Vault of Glass back in Destiny 1, most of the encounter remain the same though there are some slight changes.

Recommended weapons – Vault of Glass

While you can likely clear the Vault of Glass with whatever weapons you want or feel most comfortable using, there are some choices that will make it significantly easier for those teams that are struggling to hit DPS checks.

Xenophage is an asset in the Vault of Glass. It's able to one-shot Oracles and is quite handy at dealing boss damage.

For starters, Xenophage is almost non-negotiable. This Exotic Machine gun can one-hit Oracles and really puts the hurt on bosses and Champions. You can also have a lot of ammo with the right mod setup. It really shines in all encounters.

Anarchy is another excellent option for those that have it unlocked. During Season of the Splicer, the Breach and Clear mod works with Anarchy, which debuffs bosses and other targets. Anarchy is also one of those “set and forget” weapons that lets you deal DPS with your secondary, like a Sniper Rifle.

Anarchy is an ideal option for players that want to use Special weapons for damage, such as Shotguns and Snipers. It can also apply the Breach and Clear debuff from the Splicer seasonal artifact.

You might also consider using Deathbringer, if you’re able to get the Exotic Catalyst. This is, unironically, a great DPS option. Coupled with Argent Ordnance, Deathbringer can melt the Wyverns, Champions, the Templar, and Atheon.

Weapons that utilize Overload Rounds are critical. There are several Overload Champions in the Vault of Glass, so being able to lock them down is vital to clearing encounters. Find an Overload Mod and use a weapon that you feel most comfortable using. During Season of the Splicer, the Seventh Seraph SMG could overload Champions while also allowing players to generate Warmind Cells.

As for general weapons that make things easier, consider bringing in a Void Shotgun to deal with Minotaurs and Praetorians, a Grenade Launcher with a Blinding Grenades perk, Scout Rifle to deal with long-range combatants, Salvager’s Salvo for one boss DPS option, precision shotguns for another boss DPS strategy, Divinity for the large crit-spot creation, and Tractor Cannon for the debuff.

Opening the Vault of Glass

The first encounter in Vault of Glass is to open the raid. This mechanic requires three Vex sync plates to be activated and held until a central spire is formed. Praetorians will spawn (with some backup Vex) to try and reclaim the plates.

Split into teams of two and send two players to each of the three Vex plates Step into the ring until the white wall around it is built Defeat Praetorians before they touch the plates Reclaim any Vex sync plates that are lost Hold until the Spire forms and the Vault of Glass opens

To open the Vault of Glass, three Vex plates must be held and defended.

This encounter starts overlooking the entrance to the Vault of Glass. From spawn, you can reach the top by going left and wrapping around to the higher area. There is a Vex sync plate on the left, in front of the door, and on the right. Send two players to each plate.

Praetorians will take control of the plates. Defeat them before they reach the Vex plate. Watch out for the Cyclops that spawn, too.

Begin by standing in all of the plates to build a connection. Once this happens, Vex will begin spawning. The smaller units, like Goblins and Hobgoblins, cannot take the plates back. The only enemy that can severe the connection and turn the plate red are the Praetorians. Focus on killing these Praetorians before they reach your plate. They will alternate their spawn points.

As you fight, several Cyclops will spawn around the area. These must be neutralized as fast as possible as they can deal extreme amounts of damage. Use Supers and Heavy to knock them down fast.

It’s not required that you stay on the plate once the connection has been made. In fact, it can sometimes make it more difficult. Just focus on stopping the Praetorians.

The spire in the center of the map will gradually be constructed as you hold the plates.

You can track your progress by looking to the center of the map where the Spire will be forming inside a Vex latticework. The more physical it becomes, the closer you are to opening the Vault of Glass. When it’s fully built, the enemies will despawn and a light will blast out of the Spire and open the door.

Confluxes

After working your way deeper into the Vault of Glass, you will enter the Templar’s Well where the next three encounters will take place. The first of these is the Confluxes encounter. This requires players defend three Confluxes as Vex march towards them to try and sacrifice.

Defend the first Conflux from Vex Defend the two Confluxes from the Vex Defend all three Confluxes from the Vex

Players must defend the Confluxes from waves of enemies.

The Conflux encounter is really easy to understand as there are no mechanics beyond killing Vex before they reach a Conflux. The real challenge is clearing enemies as fast as possible. Keep an eye out for Wyverns and Champions that spawn, these will be your main threat.

When you have successfully defended a Conflux, it will disappear and there will be a small section where several enemies rush out to try and defeat you. Survive this phase to reach the next Conflux spawns.

Overload Minotaurs will rush the area when the Confluxes despawn.

At the start of this fight, there will only be on Conflux in the middle. You can either all defend close to the Conflux or send your team out around the arena to defeat enemies as they spawn. When the two Confluxes spawn, split your team in half and have them each defend one – there’s one on each side. For the final phase where there are three Confluxes, have two players defend each of the Confluxes.

Communication is key here, as it is important to not let too many Vex sacrifice to the Conflux. It’s also vital to not let any Wyverns sacrifice, as they will immediately cause the team to wipe. Defeat them quickly using Supers and Heavy ammo.

Avoid the blue/white pools. Standing in one causes you to be Marked for Negation. Cleanse this debuff by finding and standing in the central well.

There is also a mechanic whereby certain Vex units will explode and leave a pool of liquid. Standing in this pool gives players a debuff which will kill them unless they cleanse. There is a Cleansing pool in the center of the arena. This is repeated for the Oracle and Templar encounter.

Oracles

The Oracles section of the Vault of Glass requires players defeat Vex Oracles that appear around the map. The Oracles must be destroyed in the order they appeared. If the Oracles are destroyed in the wrong order, your team will be marked and will eventually wipe. If the Oracles are destroyed too late, players will be wiped.

Defeat 3 Oracles Defeat 4 Oracles Defeat 5 Oracles Defeat 6 Oracles Defeat 7 Oracles

The Oracles will appear in a certain order. Destroy them in the order they appear to complete the encounter.

The Oracle encounter in Destiny 2’s version of Vault of Glass rewards that the Oracles be defeated in the order that they spawn. This means communication is key and players must recall which Oracle spawned and when.

Ideally, you will have players assigned to an area where an Oracle spawns. They will count the chimes as the Oracles spawn and call out the number when their Oracle appears. For example, if the Oracle you’re watching appears on the fourth chime, you will defeat it fourth. To make this easy, each player should call out their number when the Oracles first appear and call out their number again as they destroy the Oracle – this way each person knows when it’s their turn.

Watch out for the Hobgoblins that spawn around the perimeter of the arena.

During this encounter, Goblins and Minotaurs will spawn in the arena and Hobgoblins will snipe you from the distant blocks. You must deal with these or avoid them as you destroy the Oracles.

It’s worth noting there are seven Oracles in the arena, which means one player will be responsible for watching and destroying two of them.

It can help to label the Oracle locations so you know where they are. You can split it left and right and label them L1 to L3 and R1 to R4, with the middle Oracle being called “mid”. Use whatever method works for your team.

Templar

The Templar fight in the Vault of Glass introduces a new tool called the Aegis or Relic. The fight requires players defeat three Oracles in the correct order, before taking down the Templar’s shield using the Relic and dealing damage. The Templar will teleport to a new location and then the steps must be repeated – unless someone blocks his teleport by standing in the ring.

Grab the Relic to begin the Templar fight Destroy three Oracles in the correct order Use the Relic’s Super to remove the Templar’s shield, break players out of Detainment Deal damage to the Templar, repeat the steps as necessary

Three Oracles will appear at the start of the Templar fight and throughout it. They must be destroyed in the correct order each time they appear.

Before you begin, assign one player to use the Relic. It will be there job to destroy at least one Oracle, take down the Templar’s shield, and protect the team using the Oracle’s shield function. Use the shoot button to heavy attack (which is a slam when activated in mid-air), the melee button for a fast attack, your aiming/ADS button for the shield, and the Super buttons to do the Relic’s firing attack (which removes the Templar’s shield). If the Relic is dropped, it will wipe the team after 10 seconds unless someone picks it up.

The fight starts as soon as the Relic is picked up. From here, the person with the Relic should hang around one side to see where the Oracles spawn. Two other people should also assist. After the first three Oracles spawn, defeat them in the order they appeared.

Use the Relic's Super ability to knock off the Templar's shield.

When the Oracles are gone, the person with the Relic should use the Super ability to knock off the Templar’s shield. You can get Super energy faster by defeating enemies or Oracles with the Relic.

As soon as the Templar’s shield goes down, all players (excluding the Relic holder) should begin damaging the Templar – it’s weak point is its “nose”. Look out for the player who gets Detained

After a few seconds, the Templar will create a ring on the ground to indicate where it will teleport. When it teleports, it will regain its shield and then the previous steps will need to be repeated until the Templar dies.

One strategy is to use one of the shelves near the Templar's spawn point. Use Well of Radiance and Ward of Dawn for extra protection and damage.

One strategy to increase amount of time in the damage phase is for the Relic holder to prevent the Templar from teleporting. This is done by standing in the circle it makes. If done in time, the circle will change color and eventually disappear – you must stay in the circle until it disappears. If you get out of the circle before then the Templar will still teleport.

The challenge of this method is that if you prevent the Templar from teleporting, it will spawn Praetorians for every successful block. This means the team may need to clear these strong Minotaurs while also focusing on damage.

Standing in the circle until it disappears will prevent the Templar from teleporting.

If you want to prevent the Templar from teleporting, a good strategy is to use the platforms near the starting point of the arena – right where the Templar spawns. Placing a Ward of Dawn with Weapons of Light and then a Well of Radiance further along the platform will allow teams to deal a lot of damage. Being this close means you can also use precision shotguns (like First In, Last Out) to deal a lot of damage. Using Anarchy allows players to have other sources of continual damage while using a Shotgun.

Another option is to set up further away and use Snipers or other types of Power weapons. This lets you keep your distance from the Templar while capitalizing on something like Deathbringer, which has some outrageous DPS during Season of the Splicer thanks to its Exotic Catalyst and certain mods.

Gorgon’s Labyrinth

Though not technically an encounter, players must still pass through the Gorgon’s Labyrinth without dying. If a Gorgon sees you, it will enrage and then wipe the team. The exit is located on the left-hand side of the maze, from the direction of the spawn point.

There are multiple routes through the maze, but the most consistent option tends to be using the large rocks on the left-hand side of the main maze area to jump over the Gorgons.

Updated Gorgon's Labyrinth map forthcoming.

Gatekeeper

The Gatekeeper is the second last fight in the Vault of Glass. This encounter requires players take the Relic in and out of portals and pass it to one another in a relay race kind of fashion. This encounter introduces Praetorians that have a shield which can only be removed with an attack from the Relic.

Defeat the Gatekeeper and collect the Relic from the middle Open the Vex portals by standing on the Vex sync plates and send one player into each one Players inside call out who has the Praetorian Relic holder goes into the portal to defeat the Praetorian and then give the Relic to the player that was inside New Relic holder leaves the portal and takes it to the other side of the room and gives it to the player on the sync plate Sync plate player now takes the Relic into their portal to defeat the Praetorian that spawns This pattern of taking the Relic across and in is repeated until a Conflux spawns in the center of the main room All players defend the central Conflux, defeating Praetorians and Wyverns until the encounter completes

Grab the Relic from the center of the room after the Gatekeeper dies.

There is one main debuff in this fight around which the entire encounter is based around: Teleport Destabilized. This 45 second debuff prevents someone from taking the Relic through a portal more than once. To work around this, if you pass through a portal with the Relic (either into a portal or out into the main room) you will need to drop it for another player to take.

As an example, the player that picks the Relic up first will go into the portal with the Praetorian, defeat it, and then drop the Relic for the player inside the portal. This player will pick up the portal and take it out into the main room and drop it for the player at the other side. This player will take the Relic into the other portal, defeat the Praetorian, and drop the Relic for the other player.

The player with the Relic needs to remove the shield from the Praetorian.

To start the encounter, defeat the Gatekeeper that is in the center. It will teleport around the arena until it is defeated. Once defeated, grab the Relic that spawns in the middle in front of the island. While the Relic is being picked up, the other players should be opening both portals at the same time by standing on the Vex sync plates.

When both portals are active, send one player into one portal and another player into the other. These players defend a Conflux and call out who has the Praetorian. As soon as the Praetorian is called out, the player with the Relic should immediately enter their portal.

Gatekeepers will continue to spawn in the middle island, locking the Vex portals.

As this is playing out, another Gatekeeper will spawn, turning off the portals. The Gatekeeper must be defeated before the portals will reactivate. A Gatekeeper will spawn around about the same time a Praetorian spawns. If everything goes according to plan, six Gatekeepers will be defeated before the final phase begins (including the starting Gatekeeper).

Overload Minotaurs will spawn after the first Gatekeeper dies and then throughout the fight.

While all this is happening, one or two players will be defending the Vex sync plates. These plates will be continually assaulted by Goblins and Overload Minotaurs. If an Overload Minotaur reaches the plate, it will claim it, shutting down the portal. Try to defeat them as soon as they appear.

When enough Praetorians are defeated in the portals, a Conflux will appear in the main room that everyone should defend.

After enough Praetorians are defeated, a Conflux will appear in the main throne room. At this point, all players should return to the main area and defend it. The player with the Relic will need to remove the shield of any Praetorians that spawn. Three Wyverns will also spawn close to the end of the encounter.

Wyverns will spawn throughout the fight. Try to nuke them as quickly as possible.

Speaking of Wyverns, when the Praetorian spawns inside the portal on one side, the other side will have a Wyvern to deal with.

In terms of which Supers you should be using for this encounter, consider something that’s a one-and-done, like Blade Barrage, Thundercrash, or Nova Bomb. These melt the Wyverns, which is helpful as you may be by yourself when they spawn.

Atheon, Time’s Conflux

The final fight in the Vault of Glass is against Atheon, Time’s Conflux. This encounter teleports three players at random through one of the portals where they must collect a Relic and defeat three sets of three Oracles in the correct order before escaping. Once freed, damage can be dealt to Atheon thanks to the Time’s Vengeance buff.

Destroy the Vex cube to start the fight Defeat Harpies until three players are teleported – teleported players say which portal they were teleported to Three players on the outside call out the order that the Oracles appear while defeating Supplicants. They also open the correct portal using the Vex sync plate. Three players on the inside collect the Relic and destroy the Oracles in the correct order then exit through the portal All players deal damage to Atheon while the Time’s Vengeance buff lasts Repeat the steps until Atheon is defeated – it does not have a final stand

My team made this our Oracle callout in order to make it easier for the team that was teleported. Use whichever method you find mose effective.

The main mechanic in this fight that must be perfected is the Oracle callouts. Much like the Oracle and Templar encounters, these Oracles must be destroyed in the correct order. The difference here is that the players on the outside will need to communicate the spawn order to the players that get teleported. For the players that get teleported, the Oracles will appear to spawn at the same time. If the Oracles don’t die in the correct order or are destroyed too late, the whole team will die. There are only two rows of Oracles, so label them in whatever fashion works for your team.

Oracles will spawn in the main room in a specific order. This order must be communicated to the team that gets teleported. Using the above callout, this would be Portal Right and Portal Mid.

Begin the encounter by destroying the Vex cube that is floating over the island. At the point Atheon will spawn and Harpies will begin flying into the throne room. Defeat Harpies while avoiding Atheon’s attacks until three players are teleported.

Move to the sides of the throne room and take down the Harpies that flood in.

For the players that remain in the throne room, the task is to open the portal to the area where the other three players were teleported. Meanwhile, they must watch for the Oracles that spawn above the throne room. The order the Oracles spawn must be relayed to the players on the inside. This is repeated three times until 9 Oracles are defeated.

The team that gets teleported must immediately say which side they were teleported to. The side that looks like a jungle is on the right and the desert side is on the left. Once this information is shared, the Vex portal can be opened.

The team that gets teleported should tell the outside team which side they're on. They will also need to defeat the Oracles that appear in the order that the outside team said.

While this is happening, one player must grab the Relic. They will need to use it to destroy Praetorians that spawns down by the portals (the Praetorians will spawn near the teleport you use to exit). During this time, the Oracles will appear and must be destroyed in the order indicated by the outside team. The Relic holder will also need to use the Relic’s cleansing bubble to remove the blinding effect from everyone inside a portal.

Praetorians will spawn on the stairs near the portal you use to exit the future/past location.

When 9 Oracles are destroyed, the players should leave through the portal as fast as possible. When the last Oracle dies, every player will receive a 30 second buff called Time’s Vengeance which increases ability regeneration and allows everyone to damage Atheon.

All players should get into a position to best damage Atheon. The prevailing strategy is to go to the middle island, as this is a great spot to damage Atheon while avoiding Supplicants. A Ward of Dawn on the back half of the island for Weapons of Light and a Well of Radiance at the front for damage resistance will significantly increase the team survivability and damage output.

A solid strategy is to stand on the center island. Use the Relic to cleanse anyone that is Marked by the Void and then focus on DPS.

During the damage phase, a player at random will receive a debuff called Imminent Detain. When this reaches zero, it will detain the player and anyone too close to them. The player should quickly get away from the other players and wait for their teammates to free them by shooting the detainment field.

The Relic can be dropped for no more than 10 seconds. During this time the Relic holder can get some damage on Atheon.

Unfortunately, the Relic’s shield does not block Atheon’s damage, so it’s only purpose here is to cleanse players that come out of the portals. During the damage phase, the player with the Relic can drop it momentarily to deal damage to Atheon. Remember, if you do drop it, the Relic must be picked up within 10 seconds or it will wipe the team.

When Time’s Vengeance ends, the Relic will disappear and all players should get to a safe place. Be careful, as there’s a good chance a lot of Supplicants and Harpies will remain around the periphery. Quickly defeat as many of them as possible before the next teleportation occurs and the fight repeats.

A Sniper Rifle is a great secondary weapon to use if you run out of Heavy.

Repeat all of this until Atheon is defeated. As soon as Atheon dies, you can claim your rewards from the far side of the throne room.

As for optimal weapons to use during this encounter, the main hurdle for players may be destroying the Oracles. If the three players are shooting the same Oracle, you can use Primary weapons and save Heavy ammo. It can help to have the Relic holder drop the Relic to help damage the Oracles for a few seconds. An alternative is to have players use Xenophage, as that will one-shot the Oracles. Another option is to use a Sniper Rifle, which will allow you to save your Power weapon for Atheon.

A Well of Radiance offers great damage protection from Atheon's blasts and the surrounding Harpies.

In terms of dealing damage to Atheon, there are different strategies. You can use one-and-done Supers like Thundercrash, Blade Barrage, and Nova Bomb, as these deal a lot of damage and, thanks to Time’s Vengeance, will regenerate fast enough to get off a second usage. You could also use Salvager’s Salvo with Demolitionist and Vorpal Weapon to shoot, throw a sticky grenade, and shoot again. This deals a whole lot of damage very quickly. You might also consider Deathbringer and stack Argent Ordnance mods for the bonus damage. Of course, having a Sniper Rifle means you can continue to deal considerable damage if you deplete all your Heavy.

The main key to victory will be ensuring player survivability during the fight. A Well of Radiance or Ward of Dawn are almost critical for this reason, however, seasoned players can likely do without.

The Vault of Glass raid in Destiny 2 should be immediately nostalgic for veterans while also offering some great new twists. For newcomers, it’s a great look at how far Destiny has come in terms of raid design and complexity. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we cover the Vault of Glass Master difficulty and more. You can find all this valuable information over on the Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide, which is your one-stop shop for everything you need.