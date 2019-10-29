Get the Xenophage Exotic Machine Gun in Destiny 2 Complete The Journey steps and get the Xenophage Exotic Machine Gun in Destiny 2.

Nothing sends Guardians scrambling for the sparrows quite like an exotic quest and the promise of new loot. Well, today is your lucky day, as the Xenophage Exotic Machine Gun has arrived in Destiny 2. Head to the Moon and load in at the Sanctuary fast-travel point.

The Journey Exotic quest

To obtain the quest, load in near Eris at the Sanctuary fast-travel point on the Moon. Head through the portal near her (if it's there) and follow to the point where you can see the pyramid. If the portal is not there, you'll have to take the long way, which the embedded video below can help you with. The area you're going to is called the Enduring Abyss, and you'll find four statues when you arrive, two on either side from where you look out towards the pyramid. Do not touch any statues until you're ready to begin. They should not be lit at all. Light all four statues by pressing the interact button when you see the message Emerge from the Dark while looking at each one. While looking out at the pyramid, I lit the statues in a clockwise direction, and this is the way it must be done. Loot the newly spawned chest to obtain The Journey, the Exotic quest for the Xenophage Exotic Machine Gun in Destiny 2.

Step 1: Emergence

The first step of the quest will take Guardians to the Anchor of Light region on the Moon. Once there, an orb (ball of light, if you will) can be picked up. This light can then be taken to six nearby locations. At each one, Guardians will have to hold the interact button to Light Your Path. The six locations must be hit in the correct order, which is why we have a video of this step embedded above.

Step 2: Pathfinder - Lost Sector puzzles

The Pathfinder section of The Journey tasks players with solving puzzles in Lost Sectors. These are flip puzzles, where shooting a symbol flips all the symbols on its cardinal plane to the next icon. The puzzles are all found at the very end of the Lost Sector, after defeating the boss and going through a locked door.

You will need to complete all four puzzles in each of the Moon’s Lost Sectors to find the path fragments. Credit to the Raid Secrets community for the solution to some of these puzzles.

K1 Revelation

Destiny 2 Lost Sector puzzle K1 Revelation

Left middle Middle Middle Left middle Top middle Bottom middle Middle Right middle

K1 Logisitcs

Top left Bottom left Middle Right middle

K1 Communion

Left bottom Right bottom Middle top Middle top

K1 Crew Quarters

Right top Left middle Middle Middle bottom Right bottom Right bottom Middle bottom Middle bottom

Step 3: Descent

If you’ve yet to do so, make sure you’ve unlocked the Pit of Heresy dungeon, as this next step requires you to dive deep into this new activity.

Clear the first encounter, collect your reward from the chest, and then press onwards. When you reach the wall covered in doors, look up to the left to spot one without a chain hanging over it. Use the wall to climb up to this door. Inside you will find a stone you can interact with that reads "Reveal Path's End". Interact with the stone and move on to the next step.

Step 4: Discovery

The next step takes place i nthe Pit of Heresy dungeon, in the next section with the invincible Pariah Ogres. Along the left-hand side of the area is an abyss, but there's a ledge just over the edge. Drop down to it and stand on the plate while holding the appropriate button to "reveal a path". Jump across the floating platforms and collect the charge.

Take it back the way you came, sticking to the right-hand wall. You will need to use the charge to light two plates near a small door. This causes the door to open, granting you access to the final boss and the last step. This whole step is best attempted when the ogres disappear after clearing the encounter.

Step 5: Slay Volmar, the Tempted

The final step in acquiring Xenophage is to defeat the final boss of the Pit of Heresy dungeon, Volmar, the Tempted. When this is completed, return to Eris Morn to receive the Xenophage Exotic Machine Gun.

We're still working on ironing out some kinks and getting some pretty screenshots and will update this guide when we've done so.