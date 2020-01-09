One Thousand Voices, Exotic Fusion Rifle - Destiny 2 One Thousand Voices, often called 1000 Voices or 1K Voices, is an extremely powerful Exotic Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2 that belongs in every player's arsenal.

One Thousand Voices is one of Destiny 2’s most powerful Heavy weapons. This Exotic Fusion Rifle is able to melt through bosses, obliterate invaders in Gambit, and otherwise cause a lot of pain for anything on the receiving end of the blast (including the one wielding the weapon if they’re not careful). Getting One Thousand Voices is going to be a bit of a tall order though, considering it’s not awarded via a quest.

How to get One Thousand Voices

The only way to get One Thousand Voices is to open a chest at the end of the Last Wish raid. Thankfully, you do not need to play the entire raid. To make this a reality, use Wish 7 to teleport to the Riven fight, circumventing the need to play through the first four encounters. For those that are joining the Destiny 2 fight after it went free-to-play, you will need to purchase the Forsaken DLC separately, as the Last Wish raid is only available through that content.

One Thousand Voices is only available from the Last Wish raid, included in the Forsaken DLC.

From here, you need only to defeat Riven and then complete the Queenswalk. There are a few ways to defeat Riven these days, with the most appealing being to try and beat her when she first sticks her head into a room.

After completing the Last Wish raid, the only thing you can do is hope and pray that the chest will drop you One Thousand Voices. There is nothing you can do to improve your chances of receiving it. However, you can complete the raid on three different characters, which will give you more chances of it dropping.

One Thousand Voices perks

One Thousand Voices' perks allow it to shred through enemies' health quite easily.

One Thousand Voices has two perks and they both make it a truly devastating experience for anyone on the receiving end.

Ahamkara’s Eye – Charging this weapon unleashes a giant continuous beam of death.

Unforseen Repercussions – This weapon’s beam superheats its targets upon impact, causing delayed explosions.

Basically, after a short charge time, you can “paint” a target with the laser, resulting in several explosions moments later. This is great at tearing through boss health bars, Primevals in Gambit, and is especially potent when invading or dealing with an invader.

The newly released Devil’s Ruin is kind of a mini 1000 Voices. It charges up and shoots a laser that is able to deal a lot of damage. While you try to unlock 1K Voices, consider using Devil’s Ruin for a bit.

One Thousand Voices lore

One Thousand Voices has an interesting lore tab, which is basically Riven of a Thousand Voices speaking to the player through the gun.

This weapon also has an ornament called One Terrible Scream, which gives it a rusty and metallic look.

One Thousand Voices is undeniably one of the most powerful weapons in Destiny 2. If you’re lucky enough to get it from the Last Wish raid, equip it and head into Gambit to ruin some people’s day or use it against some bosses in Strikes! For more Exotic weapon coverage, check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.