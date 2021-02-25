All Warmind Cell mods - Destiny 2 A complete list of all the Warmind Cell mods in Destiny 2 and how to get them.

Warmind Cell mods, one of the most powerful armor mods available in Destiny 2, were originally added to the game with Season of the Worthy. But now it’s 2021, and you, humble player who didn’t spend time collecting them during Season 10, want to know whether you can still get Warmind Cells, and if so, where. The good news is that Warmind Cells are still very much viable and still extremely powerful.

How to get Warmind Cell mods

Buying Warmind Cell mods from Banshee-44 is the only way to get them. Make sure you've got plenty of Mod Components.

The only way to get Warmind Cell mods is to buy them from Banshee-44 when he sells them. They are not available from his rank-up packages as the in-game source seems to indicate. Furthermore, the collections page doesn’t even list all available Warmind Cell mods, so you won’t know if you have everything unless you use an online tool.

In terms of knowing when Banshee-44 is selling a Warmind Cell mod, you can either check in with him every single day, or follow a Twitter account like Banshee-44’s Daily Mods. This bot account pulls the game’s data and shows you what this forgetful gunsmith is selling.

All Warmind Cell mods

Now here’s the important part, every single Warmind Cell mod that is currently available in Destiny 2. It’s worth grabbing any and all of these when you can, as you never know when you’ll want to toy around with a Warmind build. You don't want to get to a new season in Destiny 2 and need them.

Each Warmind Cell mod has the same overall effect: Defeating a combatant with a Seventh Seraph weapon has a chance to drop a Warmind Cell. Multiple copies of this mod do not stack. So keep this in mind as you start creating your build. And check out our Seventh Seraph weapon god rolls guide for what perks you should be looking for on your guns.

Warmind Cell mods Mod Name Effect Elemental Cost Global Reach Warmind Cells you create affect and damage targets at a greater distance. NULL 1 Chosen of the Warmind Collecting or destroying a Warmind Cell creates a concussive blast that pushes enemies away. Arc 1 Blessing of Rasputin Collecting a Warmind Cell increases the chances that your next final blow with a Seraph weapon will create a Warmind Cell. Arc 2 Strength of Rasputin Collecting a Warmind Cell grants you melee energy. Arc 2 Warmind's Light Become Charged with Light by collecting a Warmind Cell. Arc 3 Modular Lightning Collecting a Warmind Cell creates a burst of chain Arc energy around you. Arc 3 Sheltering Energy Collecting a Warmind Cell grants you an overshield. Arc 5 Wrath of Rasputin Solar splash damage final blows have a chance to create Warmind Cells. Solar 1 Burning Cells Destroying a Warmind Cell creates a burst of Solar energy that causes enemies to burn for several seconds. Solar 3 Fireteam Medic Destroying a Warmind Cell creates a burst of healing for you and allies near you. Solar 3 Incinerating Light Become Charged with Light by rapidly defeating multiple enemies with the explosion of a Warmind Cell. Solar 3 Light of the Fire Rapidly defeating targets with the detonation of a Warmind Cell generates an Orb of Power. Solar 4 Rage of the Warmind Adds additional Solar damage to the explosions of Warmind Cells you destroy. Solar 5 Warmind's Longevity Warmind Cells you create last longer. Void 1 Warmind's Protection You take reduced damage from enemies that are near Warmind Cells. Void 2 Grasp of the Warmind You can pick up, carry, and throw Warmind Cells. Once thrown, a Warmind Cell cannot be picked up again. Void 3 Light from Darkness Become Charged with Light by rapidly defeating multiple enemies near a Warmind Cell using weapons or abilities. Void 3 Cellular Suppression Damaging a Warmind Cell creates a burst of suppressing Void energy. Additionally, you deal less damage to Warmind Cells. Void 4 Power of Rasputin You gain a bonus to weapon damage against enemies that are near Warmind Cells. Void 4

There are close to two dozen Warmind Cell mods for players to collect in Destiny 2. Depending on your preferred playstyle, different mods will appeal to you, but all are worth purchasing. Remember to check in with Banshee-44 daily so you don’t miss one. Stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide as well so you can keep up to date on the latest things to collect and which weapons you should be focusing on as the meta shifts.