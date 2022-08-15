All Charged with Light mods - Destiny 2 Every Charged with Light mod in Destiny 2 and how to get them.

Charged with Light mods continue to offer players powerful builds in Destiny 2. This set of Combat Style mods are spread across a few elemental types and focus on making players Charged with Light and then allowing them to gain buffs by consuming the charges. Here are all the Charged with Light mods in Destiny 2 and how to get them.

All Charged with Light mods

There are over 30 Charged with Light mods to unlock in Destiny 2. The way these mods work is that one type of mod gives you a stack of Charged with Light and another will consume that stack to give you a buff.

Arc Charged with Light mods also include a bonus buff which actives when at least one other Arc Charged with Light mod is being used. Void Charged with Light mods have a stat penality, but are cheaper comparatively. Solar mods have no bonuses or penalties.

Charged with Light mods also synergize with the other Combat Style mods. Have the following guides handy as you construct your new builds:

Become Charged with Light

The following mods are how you become Charged with Light. Some mods are noted to have a bonus, which applies when one or more of the same elemental mods are being used in a build.

Charged with Light mods - Become Charged Mod name Effect (Become Charged with Light by…) Elemental cost No affinity Empowered Finish Finishing a combatant, consuming one-tenth of your Super energy. Null 1 Shield Break Charge Breaking an enemy shield with the matching energy type. Null 1 Elemental Charge Picking up an Elemental Well. If the elemental well's type matches your subclass element, you gain 2 stacks of Charged with Light. (Technically an Elemental Well mod). Null 2 Taking Charge Picking up Orbs of Power. Null 3 Arc affinity Warmind's Light Collecting a Warmind Cell. Arc 3 Quick Charge Rapidly defeating multiple enemies with Fusion Rifles or Shotguns.



Bonus: Greatly increases the ready speed for Fusion Rifles, Shotguns, Submachine Guns, and Swords. Arc 5 Swift Charge Rapidly defeating combatants with Pulse Rifles, Sidearms, or Submachine Guns.



Bonus: Defeating combatants with a Pulse Rifle grants a chance to drop Special ammo for your allies. Arc 5 Solar affinity Blast Radius Rapidly defeating multiple enemies with Grenade Launchers or Rocket Launchers. Solar 3 Incincerating Light Rapidly defeating multiple enemies with the explosion of a Warmind Cell. (Technically a Warmind Cell mod). Solar 3 Sustained Charge Rapidly defeating combatants with Auto Rifles, Trace Rifles, or Machine Guns. Additional copies of this mod increase the time allowed between combatants that are defeated. Solar 4 Void affinity Precisely Charged Getting multiple rapid precision final blows with Linear Fusion Rifles or Sniper Rifles (-10 Discipline). Void 1 Precision Charge Rapidly defeating combatants with precision kills from Bows, Hand Cannons, and Scout Rifles (-10 Strength). Void 2 Charge Harvester While you are not Charged with Light, any kill or assist has a small cumulative chance to cause you to become Charged with Light (-10 to Class Ability Stat). Void 3 Light from Darkness Rapidly defeating multiple enemies near a Warmind Cell using weapons or abilities. (Technically a Warmind Cell mod). Void 3

Consume Charged with Light

The following mods consume at least one stack of Charged with Light to gain a buff.

Charged with Light mods - Consume Charge Mod name Effect (While Charged with Light…) Elemental cost No affinity High-Energy Fire Gain a bonus to weapon damage. Each defeated enemy consumes one stack of Charged with Light. Null 4 Arc affinity Reactive Burst Taking damage when surrounded by combatants allows you to emit a burst of damaging Arc energy, consuming one stack of Charged with Light.



Bonus: Gain a powerful overshield while performing your finisher. Arc 3 Lucent Blade Dealing damage with a Sword gives you bonus Sword damage for 5 seconds, consuming one stack of Charged with Light.



Bonus: Greatly increases the charge rate for your equipped Swords. Arc 4 Striking Light Defeating enemies with melee damage and Swords spawns 1 Orb of Power for your allies and consumes one stack of Charged with Light.



Bonus: Gain damage resistance against non-Guardian enemies while sprinting. Arc 5 Heavy Handed Regain half your melee energy when you use a charged melee ability, consuming one stack of Charged with Light.



Bonus: While surrounded by multiple enemies, defeating an enemy with a Fusion Rifle, Shotgun, Sidearm, or Submachine Gun adds ammo for that weapon to your reserves. Arc 7 Solar affinity Kindling the Flame Reviving a downed Guardian gives you a burst of healing, consuming on stack of Charged with Light. Solar 2 Firepower Regain a portion of your grenade energy when you use your grenade, consuming one stack of Charged with Light. Solar 4 Heal Thyself Grenade final blows heal you and consume one stack of Charged with Light. Solar 4 Argent Ordnance Readying or firing a a Rocket Launcher grants it increased damage and reload speed. Damaging a combatant with a rocket consumes one stack of Charged with Light. Solar 5 Void affinity Surprise Attack Reloading or readying a Sidearm will consume all stacksof Charged with Light and convert them into stacksof a major damage buff, which are depleted as you damage combatants with that Sidearm (-10 Intellect). Void 1 Protective Light You gain significant damage resistance against combatants when your shields are destroyed. This effect consumes all stacks of Charged with Light. The more stacks consumed, the longer the damage resistance lasts (-10 Strength). Void 2 Extra Reserves Defeating combatants with Void damage grants a chance to drop Special ammo. This effect consumes all stacks of Charged with Light. The more stacks you have, the higher your chance of gaining the ammo drop (-10 Intellect). Void 3 Energy Converter Using your grenade attack grants you Super energy, consuming all stacks of Charged with Light. The more stacks you have, the more energy you gain, up to a maximum of 50% of your Super energy (-10 Discipline). Void 4

Misc. Charged with Light

The following mods increase how many stacks of Charged with Light you gain and how you can help allies become Charged with Light.

Charged with Light mods - Become Charged Boosts Mod name Effect Elemental cost Radiant Light Casting your Super causes nearby allies to become Charged with Light.



Bonus: +20 Strength Arc 3 Powerful Friends When you become Charged with Light, nearby allies also become Charged with Light, if they are not already.



Bonus: +20 Mobility Arc 4 Charged Up Allows for 1 additional stack of Charged with Light. Solar 2 Supercharged You can have 2 additional stacks of Charged with Light, up to a maximum of 5. Solar 5 Stacks on Stacks Gain an extra stack of Charged with Light for every stack you gain (-10 Recovery) Void 4

How to get Charged with Light mods

The only way to get Charged with Light mods is to buy them from Ada-1 when she sells them. As of Season 17, these mods are not available from other activities or reward packages. If you want to collect them all, you’ll need to rely on Ada to sell them.

Be sure to use online services like Destiny Item Manager or various Twitter users to know when Ada-1 is selling a mod you might need.

Keep in mind that some of the Charged with Light mods stack with one another, boosting the effects. Collecting all of the Charged with Light mods will be beneficial to many end-game builds, especially if you’re looking to clear raids or GM Nightfalls. Stop by our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more theorycrafting and build guides.