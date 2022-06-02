All Elemental Well mods - Destiny 2 A complete list of all Elemental Well mods in Destiny 2 and how to get them.

Elemental Well mods continue to improve and open up new build options in Destiny 2. These Combat Style mods are spread across all elemental types and focuses on creating wells that, when collected, offer some benefit. If you’re playing catch-up, knowing how to get Elemental Well mods and which ones are available is knowledge worth having.

How to get Elemental Well mods

The only way to get Elemental Well mods is to buy them from Ada-1. Players should check in with Ada-1 each day, or stay tuned to places like Twitter or the Destiny subreddit, in order to unlock them all. There are a couple of dozen to collect, so anticipate visiting Ada-1 a few times if you’re missing a bunch.

These mods were introduced with Season of the Chosen and though underwhelming at first (at least compared to Warmind Cell mods), have solidified their place as must-have mods for those chasing endgame builds.

All Elemental Well mods

With knowledge of how to get them, now you need to know about all the Elemental Well mods on offer. There are more than 20 of these things to collect and each one has the potential to improve your build.

Each Elemental Well also comes with the same overall effect: Picking up an elemental well grants energy to your ability with the lowest current energy. Picking up an elemental well whose element matches your subclass damage type grants energy to all of your abilities.

Elemental Well mods Mod name Effect Elemental cost No affinity Elemental Light Defeating a combatant with your Super spawns an elemental well that matches your subclass energy type. Null 1 Elemental Charge Becoming Charged with Light by picking up an elemental well. If the elemental well's element type matches your subclass element, you gain 2 stacks of Charged with Light. Null 2 Elemental Armaments Combatant weapon final blows with damage type that matches your subclass element have an escalating chance to spawn an elemental well. Null 2 Elemental Ordnance Defeating a combatant with a grenade spawns an elemental well that matches your subclass energy type. Null 3 Font of Might Picking up an elemental well that matches your subclass energy type grants a temporary bonus to weapon damage of that same elemental type. Null 4 Font of Wisdom Picking up an elemental well that matches your subclass energy type grants you a temporary significant increase in your Intellect, improving the recharge rate of your Super. Null 4 Shieldcrash Wellmaker Breaking a combatant's shield with a matching weapon type creates an elemental well. Null 4 Melee Wellmaker Powered melee combatant final blows spawn elemental wells matching your subclass energy type. Null 4 Arc affinity Well of Striking Picking up an Arc elemental well grants you additional melee energy. Multiple copies of this mod increase this effect. Arc 1 Seeking Wells Elemental wells you create will move across the ground toward nearby players. Arc 2 Well of Ions Picking up an Arc elemental well causes your next melee to deal increased damage. Arc 2 Overcharge Wellmaker Defeating a combatant with a finisher spawns 2 Arc elemental wells. Arc 4 Solar affinity Well of Ordnance Picking up a Solar elemental well grants you additional grenade energy. Multiple copies of this mod increase this effect. Solar 1 Bountiful Wells Elemental well mods that cause you to spawn elemental wells now stack, spawning additional wells for each additional copy of the mod you have equipped. Solar 2 Well of Life Picking up a Solar elemental well grants increased regeneration for a short period of time. Solar 2 Explosive Wellmaker Rapidly defeating combatants with explosive damage spawns a Solar elemental well. Solar 3 Void affinity Well of Utility Picking up a Void elemental well grants you additional class ability energy. Multiple copies of this mod increase this effect. Void 1 Enduring Wells Increases the lifespan of elemental wells you create. Multiple copies of this mod stack, further extending the lifespan. Void 2 Reaping Wellmaker After activating your class ability, your next weapon final blow on a combatant spawns a Void elemental well. Void 2 Well of Tenacity Picking up a Void elemental well reduces the damage you take from combatants for a short period of time. Void 2 Stasis affinity Elemental Shards Stasis shards count as Stasis elemental wells for you. Does not apply to Crucible, Trials, or Iron Banner. Stasis 2 Elemental Time Dilation Elemental well mods that grant you time-limited benefits can now stack, increasing the duration of the effect for each copy of the mod you have equipped. Stasis 3 Supreme Wellmaker Casting your Super spawns three Stasis elemental wells near you. Does not apply to Crucible, Trials, or Iron Banner. Stasis 3 Well of Restoration Picking up a Stasis elemental well grants you additional energy for your ability that has the lowest energy. Multiple copies of this mod increase this effect. Stasis 4

Keep in mind that you can mix and match Elemental Well mods. Mods that require Void affinity can still synergize with those that need Solar. However, the limiting factor is the element of the well you spawn. A Void well won’t activate a mod that needs a Solar well. For instance, Well of Ordnance won’t activate if you pick up a Void well.

Unlocking all Elemental Well mods will take some time if you’re new. For those that are looking to craft an endgame build for raids, dungeons or Grandmaster Nightfalls, keep this page bookmarked for future reference. You can also read over our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for comprehensive coverage of the entire game.