Seventh Seraph weapon god rolls - Destiny 2 An overview of each Seventh Seraph weapon and the perk rolls you should be aiming for in Destiny 2.

So, you’ve got yourself some Warmind Cell mods and now you want to use Seventh Seraph weapons to start making a world of pain for your enemies in Destiny 2. While any of these weapons (IKELOS weapons, too) can create the cells, it’s a good idea to aim for Seventh Seraph god rolls. If you’re going to be burning your enemies away with the might of Rasputin, might as well do it in the most lethal way possible. Let’s talk about what you should be aiming for with these weapon rolls.

Seventh Seraph weapons

Seventh Seraph weapons were originally introduced to Destiny 2 in Season 10, Season of the Worthy. These were only available via the seasonal vendor, Rasputin, inside his various bunkers. Now, though, players can acquire the Seventh Seraph weapons from numerous sources throughout the game. This small change has allowed more players to begin looking into Warmind Cell mod builds.

For those that want to try their luck, ranking up Banshee-44 rewards a package which has a chance of containing a Seventh Seraph weapon. Keep in mind, you cannot get Warmind Cells from Banshee this way, you must wait for him to sell those mods.

Seventh Seraph Carbine (Auto Rifle)

The Seventh Seraph Carbine is the Auto Rifle of the Warmind weapons. Because the purpose here is to be generating as many Warmind Cells as possible, players should be looking out for perks that offer greater magazine sizes and stability. Sure, range is good in PVP, but it’s not essential in PVE activities.

Barrel: Chambered Compensator (Stability +10, Recoil +10, Handling -5)

Magazine: Appended Mag (Magazine +20)

Perk 1: Fourth Time’s the Charm

Perk 2: Swashbuckler

Fourth Time’s the Charm ensures that precision hits keep the magazine full while Swashbuckler makes you deal more damage the more kills you get. All of these work together to help you proc those Warmind Cell mods more often.

Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver (Hand Cannon)

The Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver is a 180 RPM Hand Cannon. Due to this high rate of fire, it’s worth trying to rein in the stability while also pushing out the range wherever possible. Perk selection is going to come down to personal preference, but there is a god tier suggestion listed on Light.gg.

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling (Range +5, Stability +5, Handling +5)

Magazine: Tactical Mag (Stability +5, Reload Speed +10, Magazine +10)

Perk 1: Threat Detector

Perk 2: Feeding Frenzy

Now, Threat Detector and Feeding Frenzy are nothing to sneeze at, but in terms of killing more enemies, a good substitute would be Fourth Time’s the Charm and Multikill Clip. These two will work in tandem to ensure you’re dealing more damage and killing more enemies with each clip. You could also search for Appended Mag for the extra boost to the number of rounds you get in each mag.

Seventh Seraph CQC-12 (Shotgun)

The Seventh Seraph CQC-12 is a Shotgun that can achieve quite a decent range with the right perks. This will be your main goal when looking for a god roll Seraph Shotgun. The other thing to note is that the perks that work for you will change slightly depending on your playstyle.

Barrel: Smallbore (Range +7, Stability +7)

Magazine: Appended Mag (Magazine +20)

Perk 1: Auto-Loading Holster

Perk 2: Vorpal Weapon

The gold-standard on Light.gg suggests that Slideshot is a good option. While this may be true for those looking to push out the weapon’s range further, Auto-Loading Holster lets you fire off shells into powerful targets and reloads it while you follow up with your primary.

As for Vorpal Weapon, it’s great at chewing through bosses like the end boss in Deep Stone Crypt. An alternative might be Trench Barrel for the increase in damage, handling, and reload speed, as it is always a good option. Dealer’s choice here, use whatever matches your playstyle.

Seventh Seraph SI-2 (Sidearm)

Sidearms are always a bit of an odd choice outside of specific builds, but there are those that love the little pistols. The Seventh Seraph SI-2 Sidearm is an interesting beast that can roll with some decent perks.

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake (Handling +10, Recoil +30)

Magazine: Appended Mag (Magazine +20)

Perk 1: Full Auto Trigger System

Perk 2: Dragonfly

The Seraph Sidearm can roll with a wealth of viable perk combinations. There are great options for players that want to keep their grenades charged with Demolitionist, bonus damage from Surrounded, and even Vorpal Weapon. But Full Auto Trigger System, and barrel and magazine perks that manage the recoil and magazine size, ensures this thing just spits bullets. Throw on Dragonfly and you’ve got an explosion-spewing little powerhouse.

Seventh Seraph VY-7 (SMG)

Seventh Seraph VY-7 is the Submachine Gun of the Warmind weapons. This slots into the 600 RPM archetype, putting it slower than the Recluse, Death Adder, and even its IKELOS cousin. However, what it lacks in speed it makes for Impact and Range.

Barrel: Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15)

Magazine: Appended Mag (Magazine +20)

Perk 1: Firmly Planted

Perk 2: Feeding Frenzy

Because of the slow rate of fire with the VY-7 SMG, you basically want everything else to feel fast and snappy. Firmly Planted and Feeding Frenzy work together to tighten up the handling, stability, accuracy, and the reload speed. If you’ve been using faster RPM SMGs for a while, expect to take a bit of time getting comfortable with this one.

Seventh Seraph Saw (Machine Gun)

Last up is the Seventh Seraph Saw, the Machine Gun you’ll be using to generate Warmind Cells and deal damage to bosses. The perks lean more toward damage as opposed to crowd control; hopefully your other Seraph weapons can fill the gap of add clear and cell generation.

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake (Handling +10, Recoil +30)

Magazine: High-Caliber Rounds (Range +5)

Perk 1: Field Prep

Perk 2: Vorpal Weapon

For Seventh Seraph Saw, you might consider Appended Mag over High-Caliber Rounds for the extra ammo but it’s only a handful of rounds versus increased range. There is also Armor-Piercing Rounds to consider.

For the perks, Field Prep is a long-time favorite of mine for the faster reload, stow, and ready time, plus the increased ammo reserves. There’s also Auto-Loading Holster to consider, for those that don’t want to worry about reserve ammo and reload speed.

The final perk column is where it comes down to personal preference. Vorpal Weapon is great for boss damage, assuming you want to use your Power weapon for damage and not add clearing. By using your other Seraph weapons, you might have a cell on the ground under the effect of Cellular Suppression, which will further help Vorpal Weapon pack a punch. There’s also Firing Line, which boosts your precision damage when near two or more allies. For boss damage phases, this really shines. Elemental Capacitor will be the perk that focuses a little bit more on add clear. Again, personal preference is king for this last slot.

With six Seventh Seraph weapons to choose from, there are plenty of options to help you generate Warmind Cells. The only trouble will be farming up a Seventh Seraph weapon with a god roll. Keep in mind, the above is just a recommendation, your personal preference and playstyle will always be the most important factor in the equation. Be sure to stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for even more weapon overviews and tips.