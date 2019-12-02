Zero to One Hundred challenge in Destiny 2 Learn how to complete the Zero to One Hundred challenge in the Garden of Salvation raid in Destiny 2.

The Zero to One Hundred challenge in Destiny 2 is unique to the Garden of Salvation raid. This challenge tasks players with completing a rather difficult procedure during the Sanctified Mind fight. You will need a skilled team of Guardians, and clear communication, if you’re going to pull of Zero to One Hundred without a hitch.

Zero to One Hundred challenge

The Zero to One Hundred challenge in Destiny 2 requires one thing: fill up a bank with 30 motes in 10 seconds. As soon as you put in motes, you’ve got only a few seconds to get the rest in else the challenge fails. While it is simple to understand, it’s difficult to execute. Obviously, make sure your team is familiar with the Sanctified Mind fight.

All 30 motes have to be deposited into the bank within 10 seconds in order to avoid failing the Zero to One Hundred challenge.

The best way to complete Zero to One Hundred is by doing the following steps:

Send one player through to kill enemies and collect motes. They should collect 10, defeat the enemies, and leave the remaining motes on the ground. As you bring the solo player back, send two players through. They should collect the motes that were left over, and then kill the remaining enemies to bring both their totals to 10 motes. Bring the two players back and then all three should group up and deposit motes

This method can be made faster by doing both sides at the same time. For instance, send one player through to each side, and then two players through to each side. This allows you to avoid a sticky situation where there are shielded enemies but no Enlightened players.

In terms of completing the Zero to One Hundred challenge, it only completes once the boss dies. If at any point it takes longer than 10 seconds to fill a bank to 30 motes, the challenge will fail. An on-screen message will state as such. If the challenge fails, you will need to reset the encounter.

Check out KackisHD’s video for a run through of the challenge:

The Zero to One Hundred challenge is probably one of the more difficult raid challenges in Destiny 2. It requires a lot of speed, skill, and a bit of luck with motes. For more raid guides, check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.